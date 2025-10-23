Stranger Things‘ final season is almost here. Unlike prior seasons, the release format is changing things up, including three different premiere dates and two possible ways to tune in for Season 5.

So, we’re breaking down what you need to know about when and where to watch the final chapter of Netflix‘s biggest series as it closes out nearly 10 years of entertaining viewers. Scroll down for a closer look at the need-to-know details, and stay tuned for any updates as they arrive.

When does Stranger Things’ final season premiere?

Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season will arrive in three parts, with Volume 1, which includes four episodes, kicking off on Wednesday, November 26, at 8/7c. Meanwhile, Volume 2, which includes three installments, will arrive on Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, at 8/7c. The finale episode of the eight-episode season will drop on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, December 31, at 8/7c.

Where can you watch the final season of Stranger Things?

Volumes 1 and 2 of Stranger Things Season 5 will be viewable from home for Netflix subscribers. The same is true for the finale episode, but for fans who want the ultimate experience, it has been announced that the last installment will screen in over 350 select theaters nationwide beginning December 31, 2025, and running through January 1, 2026.

More information about how to attend these fan events, as well as specific theater locations, will be made available later this year. Regarding the theatrical release, the Duffer Brothers said, “We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

What else should you know about the final season of Stranger Things?

The latest chapter picks up in the fall of 1987, as Hawkins is under a military quarantine due to the opening of the Rifts beneath the small Indiana town. As the heroes at the center of the story attempt to find and kill big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is forced back into hiding. With the anniversary of Will’s (Noah Schnapp) disappearance approaching, so does a familiar dread. The final and most deadly battle looms, with the fate of our favorite characters uncertain.

As mentioned above, Bower, Brown, and Schnapp will all feature in Season 5 alongside returning and new costars, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and Linda Hamilton. For even more information about Season 5, click here.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 8/7c, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 8/7c, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 8/7c, Netflix and Select Theaters