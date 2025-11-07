Netflix

Before the kids go into battle mode, we see Joyce and Hopper talking about their date—they happily kiss.

In Hawkins, the plan is set: Max, with Lucas and Erica, will draw Vecna to her, putting him in his psychic stasis mode. Dustin and Eddie will distract the Upside Down’s Demobats while Nancy, Steve and Robin sneak into Vecna’s lair and set his body on fire.

Elsewhere, El and the boys can’t make it back to Hawkins, but El thinks she can “piggyback” in Max’s mind, helping protect her from Vecna. Argyle takes them to a Surfer Boy Pizza to build a sensory deprivation tank.

Jason is tipped off about the gang at Creel house. In Russia, Hopper gets a message from Owens’ people. Hopper and Joyce want to break back into the Russian prison and destroy any Upside Down remnants, hurting the hive mind and giving the kids an upper hand.

El mindwalks to Max, and watches as her friend confesses her darkest sins to Vecna, but when El tries to piggyback, she winds up in a memory.

In the Upside Down, Eddie plays Metallica on the roof of his trailer to lure the Demobats away from Vecna’s side. Max imagines the Snow Ball to keep Vecna at bay, but it doesn’t work. Thankfully, El comes to her rescue just as Vecna is about to take her friend.

Jason makes it up to the Creel attic, where Lucas guards Max. They fight. Hopper is bait for the Demogorgon in the prison. Eddie sacrifices his life to the Demobats to buy more time for the others. Dustin is devastated.

El and Vecna face off, but he has the upper hand. He sends El into his Mind Lair, so she can watch him kill Max. First, he explains to El how he transcended his human form in the Upside Down, using the Mind Flayer. Max’s bones begin to break. But Mike inspires El to fight back, and she throws Vecna. All over, we see successes: The Russian Demogorgon is defeated, Vecna’s body ignites. It’s not enough. Max is terribly hurt. Massive rifts open across Hawkins.

Two days later, everyone’s back in town. Most lived to fight another day.

Mixtape Moment

Eddie plays Metallica’s 1986 song “Master of Puppets” to lure the Demobats in the Upside Down. It’s an awesome moment for the high school thrasher, but unfortunately, he does not survive his time in the underworld.

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 1, Premiere, November 26, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Volume 2, Premiere, December 25, 2025, Netflix

Stranger Things, Season 5 Finale, Premiere, December 31, 2025, Netflix and Select Theaters