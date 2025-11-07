Your Complete ‘Stranger Things’ Seasons 1-4 Guide: Recapping Every Episode
Attention, nerds: If you haven’t started your Stranger Things full series rewatch before catching the final episodes on Netflix, now is your chance. And we highly recommend refreshing your knowledge on all of Hawkins’ happenings; show creators Matt and Ross Duffer have already announced there will be lots of callbacks in this fifth and final round. Plus, why wouldn’t you want to relive the magic and mayhem?
From the first few minutes of Stranger Things, where an unseen Demogorgon stalks scientists through the halls of Hawkins National Laboratory, nestled in a cozy Indiana town, it was clear that this ’80s-set sci-fi drama would be able to bring big scares and beyond-creepy creatures to the small screen. What surprised us and drew the attention of most folks when Season 1 gained popularity in 2016 was just how much heart was behind the horror.
The lonely Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), on the run after escaping the lab and her evil “Papa,” Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), is immediately taken in by the people of Hawkins. Whether it’s a kind diner owner or Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) and his Dungeons & Dragons-playing pals, as they opened their doors to the powerful young girl, we opened our hearts. From there, it’s been impossible to look away as the citizens of Hawkins face horror after horror, from the predatorial Demogorgons to the terrifying Mind Flayer, all-powerful Vecna, and anything else the Upside Down threw at them. Over the next 34 slides, we break down every major moment through the award-winning series’ first four seasons, episode by episode. It’s the perfect companion piece as you sit down on your couch to rewatch them all in anticipation of the series’ big send-off. Over and out!