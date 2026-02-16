David Harbour Skips ‘Stranger Things’ Costar Maya Hawke’s Wedding for Date With Mystery Woman

What To Know David Harbour skipped Maya Hawke’s New York wedding, instead spending Valentine’s Day on a date with a mystery woman..

Harbour is in the middle of a divorce from Lily Allen, who accused him of infidelity on her latest album.

Several Stranger Things stars attended Hawke’s wedding, including Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Natalie Dyer.

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke tied the knot at New York City’s St. George’s Episcopal Church on Saturday, February 14 — however, her costar, David Harbour, was across town enjoying a date with a mystery woman.

According to The Daily Mail, Harbour was spotted on a Valentine’s Day outing with a woman while many of his Stranger Things colleagues celebrated the marriage of Hawke and her new husband, singer Christian Lee Hutson.

Several stars from the hit Netflix series were at the wedding, including Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Natalie Dyer, and Gaten Matarazzo. Hawke’s A-list parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, also attended. It’s unclear whether Harbour received an invitation to the wedding.

TMZ shared photos of Harbour strolling down a New York City sidewalk alongside a woman with dyed red hair and wearing a baseball cap and a black leather overcoat. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation.

Harbour is in the middle of divorce proceedings with his ex, singer Lily Allen. The former couple separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage. Allen appeared to accuse the actor of infidelity on her latest album, West End Girl, particularly on the tracks “Tennis” and “Madeline.”

Just weeks after Allen released her album, The Daily Mail reported that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim against Harbour before filming began on the final season. A source told the outlet “there were pages and pages of accusations” and that “the investigation went on for months.”

Despite the report, Brown and Harbour appeared side-by-side at the Stranger Things red carpet final premiere on November 6. Brown told reporters that her relationship with Harbour is “special” and that they’ve been putting up a united front “for the last ten years.”

Ahead of Allen’s album release, Harbour was asked by Esquire Spain if he would change anything in his life. “That’s such a hard question – the question of regret, or something. I would change either everything or nothing,” he said.

“You either accept your path completely and realize that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that,” he continued, adding, “It’s kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing you kind of have to change it all.”