Dancing With the Stars fans are about to be changed for good during the show’s first-ever Wicked Night. To celebrate the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good, the remaining couples will be dancing to hits from the beloved Broadway show and film adaptation. Director Jon M. Chu will be serving as a guest judge for the Week 6 performances.

Since no one went home at the end of Dedication Night, you can expect to see at least one Season 34 couple be eliminated on Wicked Night. There could even be a double elimination! Who will defy gravity in the ballroom this week and dance to the top of the leaderboard? Which couple will bid farewell to the competition?

Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances and scores. Plus, follow along as we find out who got eliminated at the end of the episode.

Ahead of the performances, the pros came together for an epic ensemble routine to Wicked hits after a special introduction from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, our very own Elphaba and Glinda. Derek Hough even got in on the action during the “Dancing Through Life” segment!

Scott Hoying — 28/40

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold kicked off the night with a contemporary to “The Wizard and I.” Chu started off by declaring this the “best season of Dancing With the Stars ever.” While he wished the transitions had been “cleaner,” Chu told Hoying that he “swept” him away to Oz. Bruno Tonioli commended Hoying on his “determination,” but he advised Hoying to control the passion a little more. Hough added onto Chu’s note about Hoying and Arnold’s transitions. He urged them to “think about making [the transitions] more seamless” moving forward. Hoying earned all 7s from the judges.