Who Went Home on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 2? Double Elimination Revealed

Dancing With the Stars Season 34
[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.]

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars began with 14 pairs, but each week, that number will go down as stars are eliminated. The eliminations are made based on who receives the lowest judges’ scores and viewer votes, combined.

The first elimination took place during Episode 2 on Tuesday, September 23. Since no one was sent home in Week 1, Week 2 featured a double elimination, with the two contestants at the bottom of the pack being sent home.

Scroll down to find out who was eliminated during this week’s episode, and keep checking back each week to see more results.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+ 

JENNA JOHNSON, COREY FELDMAN
Corey Feldman & Jenna Johnson -- Week 2

Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson were eliminated in Week 2’s double elimination.

BARON DAVIS, BRITT STEWART
Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

Baron Davis and Britt Stewart were eliminated in Week 2’s double elimination

