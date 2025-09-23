[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.]

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars began with 14 pairs, but each week, that number will go down as stars are eliminated. The eliminations are made based on who receives the lowest judges’ scores and viewer votes, combined.

The first elimination took place during Episode 2 on Tuesday, September 23. Since no one was sent home in Week 1, Week 2 featured a double elimination, with the two contestants at the bottom of the pack being sent home.

Scroll down to find out who was eliminated during this week’s episode, and keep checking back each week to see more results.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.