‘The Vampire Lestat’ Staging One-Night Only Concert — Sam Reid & Jacob Anderson Share Details

What To Know AMC will host a one-night-only live concert event featuring Sam Reid as Lestat in June.

Fans can request complimentary tickets for the concert, which includes a special screening of the premiere episode.

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson share details about the concert.

Fans will be able to see the Vampire Lestat live in concert. AMC announced at its 2026 upfront presentation on April 29 that a one-night-only concert with Sam Reid will take place at the Beacon Theatre in New York City ahead of The Vampire Lestat premiere. TV Insider caught up with Reid and Jacob Anderson on the AMC Upfront red carpet, where they shared details about the show. And yes, Anderson will be there.

Interview With the Vampire has been renamed The Vampire Lestat for Season 3. The season premieres on Sunday, June 7, and The Vampire Lestat: One Night Only – LIVE show will be on Tuesday, June 2. Fans will have a chance to attend. The network is calling the concert the final stop on Lestat’s tour.

Played by Reid, Lestat will take the stage to perform original music by series composer Daniel Hart for a live performance following a special screening of the premiere episode. The event will be open to fans with complimentary tickets available, beginning Wednesday, May 6, at 12 a.m. midnight ET.

There was “not really any convincing” needed to get Reid excited to do a live show, the actor tells TV Insider.

“We talked about it because I performed all the songs live in the show, so I’ve had a lot of practice at it,” Reid says. “I agreed to it thinking, ‘Yeah, it sounds really fun.’ I’m really proud of Daniel’s music, and there’s a lot of songs, and there are songs that we’ll be playing that haven’t been released yet.”

He didn’t expect to be performing at a famous theater in New York, however.

“I just assumed we were doing one song and a party,” Reid said, smiling. “So it was a bit overwhelming when they said where we were going to be playing and how big a venue that was, but I’m just rolling with it.”

Anderson confirms he’ll be at the concert.

“Yeah, of course!” the Game of Thrones alum tells TV Insider. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world. He’s going to be great.”

Fans can visit The Vampire Lestat One Night Only Live, which will be live on Wednesday, May 6, at 12 a.m., midnight, for a chance to request tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime performance. Tickets are limited, and certain age restrictions apply. Travel and accommodations are not provided.

The concert premiere event kicks off a fan-first campaign for The Vampire Lestat, with custom partnerships spanning the season. Joining Lestat on “tour” are two partners: POM Wonderful and Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. Powered by Content Room, AMC Global Media’s entertainment studio, POM will be woven into the new season through fan-forward creative content.

As previously announced, Fender will have a series of four custom Player II Modified Stratocaster guitars – the Fender® Limited Edition LeStrat Stratocaster® HSS – unveiled in the show as Lestat’s rock star era unfolds.

“Interview With the Vampire has one of the most devoted fandoms in television, and this season’s campaign is built for them. The Beacon event is one of many touchpoints designed to celebrate the deep connection they have to these characters and the world they love,” said Kim Granito, Chief Marketing Officer, AMC Global Media. “We are thrilled to collaborate with POM and Fender to further elevate the Vampire Lestat’s rock star persona. These partnerships are another example of Content Room’s commitment to creating fan‑driven opportunities that connect brands authentically with the stories and shows audiences crave.”

In the new season, the Vampire Lestat goes on an electric multi-city tour while being haunted by “muses” from his wild and rebellious past. As his band’s popularity and star power rise, so does Lestat’s influence over vampires and humans alike, leaving others to contend with Lestat’s power in the face of the Great Conversion, an unnatural surge in the vampire population.

In addition to Reid and Anderson, The Vampire Lestat stars Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, Delainey Hayles, and Jennifer Ehle, and is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator, writer, and showrunner Rolin Jones, Hannah Moscovitch, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

The Vampire Lestat, Premieres Sunday, June 7, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming on AMC+