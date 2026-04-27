What To Know Val Chmerkovskiy expressed his preference for fewer politicians on Dancing With the Stars.

Several political figures have competed on the ABC series over the years, including former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins have been announced as the first celebrity contestants for DWTS Season 35.

When it comes to the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 cast, there’s one type of celebrity Val Chmerkovskiy isn’t interested in joining the show.

“Less politicians,” the pro dancer told Us Weekly in an interview published on Sunday, April 26. “One of the things I admire about our show, I love being a part of the fact that in a world quite literally designed to split us all apart and create agony amongst people, we’re a show that creates union and brings people together. Yes, it’s just a dance show, but it’s way more than just a dance show.”

He continued, “Dance is just a vehicle to bring people together — of all ages, all political sides. No one knows who’s voting for who, and we’re all just enjoying ourselves and enjoying two hours a week of just good family fun.”

A handful of political figures have competed on the ABC series over the years, including Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, and former House of Representatives Majority Leader Tom DeLay.

It was the casting of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer for Season 28 in 2019 that eventually led to the firing of longtime host Tom Bergeron. The TV personality clashed with producers over the casting of political figures and publicly opposed the casting of Spicer. Bergeron and Erin Andrews hosted Season 28 but were let go from the show before Season 29.

Chmerkovskiy previously shared his reaction to Spicer’s casting in an interview with People back in 2019. “My reaction was like, ‘Yo, Sean Spicer’s on the cast!’ That was my reaction calling my brother [Maks Chmerkovskiy],” he said at the time. “But then in the same breath, it’s like, and so is Ray Lewis and so is Lamar Odom and so is Christie Brinkley and so is Hannah [Brown].”

Val went on to tell the outlet, “The thing that makes our show unique and wild and crazy and entertaining is the fact that it’s a collective of all these different people. And you don’t have to agree or follow all these people. They’re all very different. And the beauty, me being a dance ambassador, is — what I find a lot of pride in is how inclusive dance is and that it doesn’t judge based on any of the past. It kind of just wholeheartedly welcomes people in. Then, that person has a chance to either be dismissed or show his true colors.”

He concluded his comments by stating, “I’m here to say that I understand the backlash; I definitely understand the outrage. But at the same time, you know, there are bigger problems in the world besides Sean Spicer being humiliated doing the cha-cha.”

ABC has yet to announce the full casting lineup for DWTS Season 35, which will return later this year. So far, Summer House‘s Ciara Miller and The Traitors‘ star Maura Higgins have been announced as the new season’s first celebrity contestants.

“Ciara seems very, very dynamic and very positive, and looks like she’s excited to do the show. Maura seems very lovely as well. I can’t predict either one of them being my partner,” Val said in his Us Weekly interview. “It’s kind of like quiet dating or an arranged situation so whoever the casting director puts me with, I will give my all and like I said, every season, they’ll have my undivided attention and effort and focus, and I’ll give them everything I got.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 35, TBA, ABC and Disney+