Fans are anxiously waiting to hear which pros will be returning to Dancing With the Stars for Season 34 and if there are any new faces joining the cast. On Wednesday, August 20, journalist Kristyn Burtt reported via TikTok that Jan Ravnik would be one of the new dancers hitting the ballroom this fall.

After teasing a “new era” in the caption of a video, Burtt teased that the male newcomer is “high profile” in the dance world and that they’re “Dancing With the Stars adjacent.” Fans recently noticed that Ravnik posted a video dancing with DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, leading to speculation that he could be the new member of the cast.

“We have a winner!!!” Burtt replied to one fan who guessed correctly. Scroll down to learn more about Ravnik ahead of his possible involvement in the dancing competition show.

Who Is Jan Ravnik?

Ravnik is a dancer who’s best known for his work on Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour from March 2023 to December 2024. He was also a backup dancer for Mariah Carey‘s Merry Christmas to All tour in 2022 and featured in her Apple TV+ special. With Paula Abdul, Ravnik performed at a Las Vegas residency, the Billboard Music Awards, and more.

Before landing these gigs, Ravnik was a competitive dancer. He’s won National, European, and World champion titles and was the awarded as the Best Dancer of Slovenia twice.

Where is Jan Ravnik from?

Ravnik comes from Slovenia. He moved to the United States around 2015 and now lives in Los Angeles.

After opening night of the Eras tour, Ravnik wrote on Instagram, “I never thought that small town boy from Slovenia could come so far, but here we are.”

Is Jan Ravnik joining Dancing With the Stars?

Casting for Season 34 has not been confirmed yet, but all signs point to Ravnik being added to the roster. Fans speculate that he is Gleb Savchenko‘s replacement after the heartthrob pro revealed earlier this month that he won’t be returning to the ballroom.

Savchenko hinted that cheating accusations his Season 33 partner (and ex-girlfriend) Brooks Nader made against him are the reason he wasn’t asked back. “14 years of loyalty, erased by someone’s lie,” he replied to one TikTok commenter.

Do you think Ravnik would be a good addition to Dancing With the Stars? Let us know in the comments section below!

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC