After a night of emotional dances on the Tuesday, October 14, episode of Dancing With the Stars, the remaining 10 pairs were hit with shocking news when it came time to read the results. Host Alfonso Ribeiro announced that there was actually going to be no elimination this week.

Instead, the judges’ scores and viewer votes from Dedication Night will transfer over to next week, when the 10 couples will hit the dance floor once again to Wicked-themed dances.

Although this news meant that no one would be going home, contestant Jordan Chiles admitted that there wasn’t exactly a sense of relief that flooded through the ballroom when the news was revealed. In fact, in an interview with Us Weekly, she called it the “most devastating thing ever” and admitted she was “pissed” when she found out.

“I think this was the first time I was like, ‘We’re in elimination and what is happening?’ Only because we rehearsed it. We rehearsed everything going on,” Chiles explained. “I think everybody — not even just us — but everybody’s moods were just like, ‘Are you serious right now?'”

Putting on the live show for Dancing With the Stars is no easy feat, and there’s a day devoted to camera-blocking and rehearsing the show beforehand. According to Chiles and her partner, Ezra Sosa, the camera-blocking day included a run-through of the results portion of the show.

“You can’t play these mind games with us. That’s not right,” Sosa insisted. “It’s almost worse. You’re going to line us up? No, girl. No. Send someone home. Just do it. Come on.”

Dedication Night was an emotional affair, as the contestants not only honored special people in their lives with the routines, but they were joined by the person they paid tribute to on the dance floor. Needless to say, tears were shed, but that didn’t take away from the fact that there was still a competition going on.

The night ended with Dylan Efron on top of the leaderboard with a score of 36/40, while Andy Richter found himself at the bottom once again with a 24/40.

