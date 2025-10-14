The competition continued with the most emotional week yet on Dancing With the Stars Season 34. For the Tuesday, October 14, episode, “Dedication Night,” the remaining 10 stars honored the most important people in their lives with special routines.

To make things even more special, the honorees joined the contestants on the dance floor for parts of the dances. Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli were also joined by former pro Kym Johnson Herjavec at the judges’ table, so the scores were all out of 40 instead of 30 this week.

At the end of the episode, the star with the lowest combined judges’ scores and viewer votes will be eliminated. Scroll down for a live recap of the performances and leaderboard, and keep checking back to see who is sent home at the end of the episode.

Andy Richter & Emma Slater — 24/40

Andy Richter has been kept in the competition thanks to viewer votes all season long, and he continued to tug at heartstrings with his salsa dance, which he dedicated to his stepdaughter, Cornelia.

Cornelia joined Richter on the dance floor for part of his performance to “Jump in the Line.” Herjavec gave Richter some encouraging words, as she reminded him that she once danced with Jerry Springer and kept getting voted through, despite having low scores.

“Sweetness, light, all things bright,” Tonioli said, while also referring to Cornelia as a “little Baby Spice.” He noted that there were “plenty of steps” in the routing, although they weren’t always on time. “I saw improvement tonight,” Inaba said. “There’s something going on. You’re starting to feel really comfortable in the moves, which I love.” Unfortunately, she also had to note that he was “off in the musicality” in the beginning.

All four judges gave Richter a 24/40 for the routine.

Robert Irwin — 35/40

For his dedication dance, Robert Irwin paid tribute to his mom, Terri Irwin, who raised him and his sister as a single mother after Steve Irwin‘s death in 2006. Irwin danced a contemporary to “You’ll Be in my Heart” by Phil Collins.

The ballroom (and judges) were in tears after the performance. “You gave us all of your heart and soul. All I can say is this was the true expression of everlasting love,” Tonioli said. Inaba said if she ever had kids, she would’ve liked them to be like Irwin. “You’re so honest and open and you’re just always connecting with the audience. It was really beautiful,” she raved.

Hough fought back tears as he told the Irwins, “The love I have for your family … thank you. I love you, man. I’m so proud of you.” Herjavec also cried as she praised Terri for “raising such great kids.”

With three 9s from Tonioli, Hough, and Johnson, and an 8 from Inaba, Irwin scored a 35/40.

Elaine Hendrix — 30/40

Elaine Hendrix was joined by her longtime best friend and The Parent Trap costar Lisa Ann Walter for a foxtrot to “This Will Be (an Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole.

“This was amazing. What a wonderful way to celebrate friendship. You can see the joy,” Inaba said, while also praising Alan Bersten for his choreography. Hough said, “Elaine, you’re an absolute joy to watch!” However, he gave some pointers to Hendrix about her shoulders.

Johnson also got to her feet to give some pointers about Hendrix’s frame. “You always get exactly what it’s at. Ginger Rogers. The aura she had. The way you use the floor. The way you interacted. Pure glamour,” Tonioli added. Side note: Can we bring Walter on as a contestant next season?

Inaba and Tonioli gave the dance an 8, while Hough and Johnson scored it a 7, bringing the total score to 30/40.

Whitney Leavitt — 33/40

For her Dedication Night dance to husband Conner Leavitt, Whitney Leavitt performed a contemporary to “Heal.”

“Dancing is so healing. That was so beautiful getting to watch you share that moment with your husband,” Hough said, while also calling Conner’s dancing impressive. “The storytelling, the choreography, the musicality,” he raved, although he noted Leavitt was a bit “out of sync” during a side-by-side moment with her partner.

“You are so special. You own this floor. When you walk on the floor, we’re in Whitney’s world,” Johnson gushed. Tonioli said he was left “breathless” by the routine. Inaba had tears in her eyes as she told Leavitt how inspiring her dance was. “That was amazing. But you were out of sync. But it was amazing, though,” she confirmed.

Three judges gave the dance 8s, while Inaba scored it a 9, for a total of 33/40.

Jen Affleck — 29/40

Jen Affleck dedicated her Viennese waltz to her mother. They danced to Lauren Daigle’s “Rescue.”

“It was beautiful to see,” Johnson gushed, although she did give Affleck some pointers for her technique in the future. Tonioli said, “There’s nothing like mother’s love, really. You expressed that. So beautiful to see.” He told Affleck she’s “getting better,” but urged her to correct her fluidity in upcoming weeks.

“That was the most passionate dance you’ve performed yet,” Inaba promised. “You really threw yourself into it.” Hough called the routine “graceful and beautiful.” With an 8 from Inaba and 7s from the rest of the judges, Affleck finished with a 29/40.

Dancing With the Stars Week 5 leaderboard

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson — 35/40

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas — 33/40

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten — 30/40

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik — 29/40

Andy Richter and Emma Slater — 24/40

