Put on your dancing shoes because Dancing With the Stars is officially returning to the ballroom with a highly-anticipated new season! Season 34 premieres on Tuesday, September 16, with 14 new celebrities putting their dance skills to the test.

All of the stars will be paired with a professional dancer. Each week, they’ll be judged by a panel of experts (Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli), while fans will also get to vote for their favorites. The pair with the lowest combined score from the judges and viewer votes will be eliminated.

Ahead of the premiere, the contestants have had about two weeks of rehearsals with their pro partners, and this will be their first chance to show off what they’ve learned (aside from what they’ve teased on social media, of course). Scroll down for our predictions of where the celebs will fall on the leaderboard after Night 1!

We’ll be updating our power rankings before each new episode, so check back each week. Hop into the comments section below to let us know if you agree with our picks!

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.