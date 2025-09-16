‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Predictions: Our Week 1 Power Rankings

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 Week 1 Predictions
Put on your dancing shoes because Dancing With the Stars is officially returning to the ballroom with a highly-anticipated new season! Season 34 premieres on Tuesday, September 16, with 14 new celebrities putting their dance skills to the test.

All of the stars will be paired with a professional dancer. Each week, they’ll be judged by a panel of experts (Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli), while fans will also get to vote for their favorites. The pair with the lowest combined score from the judges and viewer votes will be eliminated.

Ahead of the premiere, the contestants have had about two weeks of rehearsals with their pro partners, and this will be their first chance to show off what they’ve learned (aside from what they’ve teased on social media, of course). Scroll down for our predictions of where the celebs will fall on the leaderboard after Night 1!

We’ll be updating our power rankings before each new episode, so check back each week. Hop into the comments section below to let us know if you agree with our picks!

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

For a more extended celebration of two decades of Dancing With the Stars, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars 20th Anniversary special issue, available for purchase online at DWTS.TVGM2025.com and on newsstands now.

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy
Disney/Andrew Eccles

1. Alix Earle & Val Chmerkovskiy

Although Alix Earle hasn’t danced competitively since high school, she does have that background that will likely help make her a natural in the ballroom. Plus, Val Chmerkovskiy has been a pro on the show for years and has a great track record, so they’re bound to be a great combo.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
Disney/Andrew Eccles

2. Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas

Whitney Leavitt wanted her spot on DWTS SO badly, so there’s no doubt she’s going to put in the WORK. Plus, she has Mark Ballas, one of the best choreographers, as a partner.

We’ve seen Leavitt putting her dance moves on TikTok for years, and she was previously a competitive dancer, so chances are she’s going to score pretty well from the get-go.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa
Disney/Andrew Eccles

3. Jordan Chiles & Ezra Sosa

Many oddsmakers have Jordan Chiles as the favorite to win this season, and there’s no doubt her background as an Olympic athlete means she’ll be used to the rigorous and demanding training schedule. DWTS has had two Olympic gymnasts win the show (Shawn Johnson and Laurie Hernandez), but Simone Biles, Nastia Liukin, Suni Lee, and Aly Raisman didn’t have the same results.

I’ll need to see a few dances before I decide which group I think Chiles will fall in. For now, a third place prediction isn’t a bad place to be!

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko
Disney/Andrew Eccles

4. Hilaria Baldwin & Gleb Savchenko

Hilaria Baldwin is probably the most controversial casting choice for Season 34, but at the end of the day, she has competitive ballroom dance experience. The judges scores aren’t about who’s the most “popular,” so when it comes to Week 1 scoring, I think she’ll do well. At the same time, she’ll likely also be held to a bit of a higher standard due to her dance background.

Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong
Disney/Andrew Eccles

5. Lauren Jauregui & Brandon Armstrong

Lauren Jauregui has some dance experience as a member of Fifth Harmony, but DWTS will require her to try styles she’s probably never worked on before. The inherent talent is there, which is why I think she’ll do OK to start out, but we’ll have to see if that continues.

Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold
Disney/Andrew Eccles

6. Scott Hoying & Rylee Arnold

I kind of feel like Scott Hoying may be a dark horse in this competition. Despite only being a pro for two seasons, Rylee Arnold has already proven to be a great choreographer, and I think these two could surprise people.

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson
Disney/Andrew Eccles

7. Robert Irwin & Witney Carson

If winning Dancing With the Stars was genetic, I’d be putting Robert Irwin a lot higher on this list (after all, his sister, Bindi Irwin, won Season 21). But, as he told TV Insider, he has absolutely no dance experience, so I’ll have to start him out in the middle of the pack.

Daniella Karagach and Dylan Efron
Disney/Andrew Eccles

8. Dylan Efron & Daniella Karagach

As much as I desperately want to put Dylan Efron higher on this list, he has to prove himself first! I picture Efron being extremely hard working in rehearsals and competitive on the dance floor, but we’ll have to see if he actually has the dance skills to make it in the competition (his good looks and charm can only get him so far)!

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten
Disney/Andrew Eccles

9. Elaine Hendrix & Alan Bersten

As she’s one of the lesser-known members of the cast, Elaine Hendrix has a lot to prove. I envision her working hard and coming out swinging, but am not sure if that momentum will last.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov
Disney/Andrew Eccles

10. Danielle Fishel & Pasha Pashkov

Danielle Fishel will likely bring in a lot of fan votes, but whether she can hack it on the dance floor remains to be seen. Here’s to hoping she can move up in our rankings after Week 1!

Baron Davis and Britt Stewart
Disney/Andrew Eccles

11. Baron Davis & Britt Stewart

Athletes have done well on DWTS in the past, but for the most part, the show’s been difficult for basketball stars like Baron Davis (aside from Iman Shumpert, who won Season 30).

Although Davis’ partner, Britt Stewart, is on the taller side compared to other female pros, she’s still eight inches shorter than Davis, which will likely prove to be quite difficult when it comes to choreographing their dances.

Jennifer Affleck and Jan Ravnik
Disney/Andrew Eccles

12. Jennifer Affleck & Jan Ravnik

Jennifer Affleck will be an inspiration to women everywhere, as she’s competing on Season 34 at less than three months postpartum (that means she began her training just two months after giving birth to baby No. 3).

However, having just given birth and caring for a newborn at home will add a lot to Affleck’s plate. The schedule will not be easy, not to mention that this show is physically demanding on even those who haven’t just had a baby.

To add to all that, Affleck is paired with the only new pro dancer on Season 34, Jan Ravnik. We don’t doubt that Ravnik knows what he’s doing, but it often takes the pros a bit of time to adapt to the show and what the judges are looking for.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater
Disney/Andrew Eccles

13. Andy Richter & Emma Slater

At the end of the day, the show is simply harder on the older contestants. At 58 years old, Andy Richter is the oldest person in the cast, and based on what we’ve seen in seasons’ past, that doesn’t bode well for his scoring.

Jenna Johnson and Corey Feldman
Disney/Andrew Eccles

14. Jenna Johnson & Corey Feldman

Unfortunately, Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson have been at a disadvantage from the beginning because he was late to start rehearsals compared to the other contestants. Due to prior commitments, Feldman missed the first several days of training, so he had to get up to speed a lot quicker. For someone with absolutely no dance background, it’s going to be hard to recover.

