What To Know Brooks Rosser and Daniel Stallworth were eliminated on the most recent episode of American Idol.

The guys appeared on the American Idol podcast and revealed their feelings after being sent home.

They also dished on who they’re closest to from the show and more.

Brooks Rosser and Daniel Stallworth’s journeys on American Idol came to an end on the April 27 episode. After the Top 7 performed, it was revealed that Brooks and Daniel received the fewest viewer votes and were therefore eliminated.

Following their eliminations, the guys appeared on the official American Idol podcast with Danielle Fishel to share their thoughts about being sent home with just two weeks to go in the competition.

“I did not think I would make it this far,” Brooks admitted. “I was so surprised I even got the golden ticket, so I’m just so happy I made it this far. It’s been such a good journey.”

Daniel, on the other hand, “had every intent” of making it far in the competition. “I was just hoping for the best and working my hardest to get where I wanted to be,” he said. “I’m excited for what’s to come. I’ve been enjoying this experience, and I literally would not trade this journey for the world.”

Brooks added that he’s “so proud” of himself for how far he came on the show. “I love that [the judges] are so supportive, on and off camera,” he confirmed. “They all just gave me a hug and said, ‘This is not the end at all.’ It’s awesome that they said that.” He also reiterated how “grateful” he is for the experience.

Both eliminated artists told Fishel that they formed close relationships with so many of their fellow finalists. Daniel got particularly close to Jordan McCullough and revealed, “We’ve talked about this moment. Like, ‘Hey, if one of us gets eliminated, or we both get eliminated, we’re still stuck like glue. We gotta keep calling each other and checking on each other.’ I’m definitely going to support him 100%.”

Brooks, meanwhile, connected with Braden Rumfelt after meeting during auditions. “Ever since then, we’ve been in touch, just been there for each other,” he said. “And Chris [Tungseth] has been there for me a lot also.” Of course, his closest relationship from the show is with Rae Boyd, whom he’s now dating!

Moving forward, Daniel is ready to start touring and making music his full-time job. “I just want to get better as a person,” he concluded. “Not just as an artist, but as a person, and learn how to continue to motivate people and motivate myself, encourage myself, and encourage others, as well.”

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC