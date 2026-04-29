‘Survivor’ MrBeast Twist Delivers Biggest Change in 50 Seasons

What To Know YouTuber MrBeast appeared as a celebrity guest on Survivor 50, introducing a new “Super Beware Advantage” twist involving a high-stakes coin toss at tribal council.

The coin toss resulted in a change that’s never happened in Survivor history.

If you’re going to be a celebrity guest on Survivor 50, do it like Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson: brief and impactful in a meaningful way. The YouTuber helped Jeff Probst deliver one of the biggest twists in Survivor‘s 50 seasons, marking a change that has long been desired by viewers but never actually came true. Warning: Spoilers for Survivor 50 Episode 10 ahead!

This episode was loaded with Survivor favorites: the Survivor auction, letters from home, chaotic strategy pre-tribal council, and one hell of a live tribal. MrBeast appeared in the auction to announce he was bringing a new Super Beware Advantage to tribal council, the details of which wouldn’t be revealed until then. Before this, Zac Brown, Billie Eilish, and Jimmy Fallon have all made an impact on the game to middling to angry reactions from fans.

In tribal and before the Beast Games host arrived, Rick Devens aired everyone’s dirty laundry by revealing the vote plans he heard, followed by a pitch to the players in danger. Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick tried to push back when he revealed her moves, but people didn’t buy it. That was the first part of the live tribal, and then came the MrBeast twist.

Donaldson arrived with his branded briefcase, and Probst explained the twist. It was a gold coin with which one player would play heads or tails. If it landed on what they called, they were safe from elimination, got an immunity idol, and for the first time ever, the Survivor prize money would increase to $2 million. If they lost, the prize money remained at $1 million and the voting would be canceled. The coin flipper would be eliminated and sent to the jury.

Devens revealed his fake idol gimmick to the entire tribe earlier in the episode. He had nothing to lose, and even more so after he revealed Stephenie’s alliance’s voting plan. He volunteered for the coin toss, and everyone let him play. He won, locking in a $2 million Survivor prize for the first time ever.

With Devens immune, another live tribal began, resulting in Stephenie being voted out. Stephenie and Jonathan Young’s alliance tried to pull ahead in the game with their plan to use Devens as a smokescreen for an Ozzy Lusth elimination.

Cirie Fields showed her strategic and social power again when currying the votes against Stephenie before tribal, as well as backup plans. With that, her alliance with Ozzy maintained control of the game, and they still have a strong group of allies by their sides.

There are no former winners left on Survivor 50, so all of these returning players are now not only fighting for their first win, but the first $2 million prize.

Survivor 50, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS