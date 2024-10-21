Ree Drummond‘s daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, has been sharing photos from her recent baby shower, where she revealed the name she and her husband, Mauricio Scott, have picked for their baby girl.

“Yesterday was everything I could ever dream of celebrating our Sofia Marie,” Alex wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of photos from the floral-themed baby shower. “Praise the Lord for these wonderful women and so many more!”

The event was attended by family and friends, including Alex’s mom, Ree, who was seen wearing a dark blue floral dress. Ree also took to her own Instagram page where she shared a selection of photos from the baby shower.

“My daughter is having a daughter,” Ree captioned her post. “Her sister and friends hosted the sweetest baby shower this weekend, and I teared up a few times (in between tea sandwiches and Dr Peppers!) It’s all gone by so fast. Doesn’t seem possible! I’m so happy for Alex!”

Ree, who has hosted The Pioneer Woman on The Food Network since 2011, also opened up about the day on her personal blog. In the post, she revealed she “got up at 4:00 am Saturday morning” to drive to Dallas so she could attend the event.

“I arrived on time, which was a miracle, and the shower was such a sweet, beautiful celebration for Alex—filled with love and lots of pink, with a surprise appearance by Mauricio [Alex’s husband] and George [the couple’s dog] at the end,” Ree wrote.

Describing the day, Ree shared, “there was pretty finger food, a mimosa bar, petit fours, and lots of Dr Pepper. We all ate yummy food and visited (it was great to see Mauricio’s mom, Martha!), then oohed and aahed while watching Alex open her gifts, and we took lots of photos. Pretty much the typical baby shower, but the details were gorgeous and of course it wasn’t typical for me because the mom-to-be is my own daughter.”

She admitted, “I teared up a few times” and “ate my weight in finger sandwiches.”

Ree, who lives in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, added, “I may have to go ahead and move to Dallas. Something tells me I’m going to be making this drive more and more (and more!).”

Alex revealed her pregnancy back in June, writing on Instagram, “We can’t wait to meet you, little one. Baby Scott joining the party this winter!” Baby Sofia Marie will mark Ree’s first grandchild.