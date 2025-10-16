‘The Floor’ Fans Say Game Show Is Turning Into a Reality Show After Wild Episode

The Floor has contestants’ and fans’ jaws dropping on the latest episode. Fans said the game show is turning into a reality show after a wild episode with backstabbing and strategy.

On October 15, the golden square was found, a contestant set the record for most consecutive duels in a row, and backstabbed some of his friends in the process. Aaron had the category “Public Transit” and faced off against Megan. He won that duel and then proceeded to win the next four, in which he broke the record. He inherited “Coffee,” which he said he wasn’t confident in.

For his second duel, Aaron, from North Carolina, picked Bo with “Red Carpets.” Bo was angry because they had become friends, and Aaron told him he wasn’t going to pick him so soon in the game. After he decided not to pick on the fellow North Carolinian and not to challenge buffets in the moment, Bo knew he was going to pick him.

Bo had ultimately lost the challenge and said he was “going to throw up.” “We had an alliance. He is such a liar and a manipulator,” Bo said. The contestant yelled every single answer and passed on a lot, too, despite it being his category. Bo called Aaron “fake” to his face before the duel started.

Aaron then went on to challenge “Buffett” and won, so he received the Time Boost for five extra seconds in an upcoming round. Aaron made the strategy of challenging “Ted Talk” next, so he could get closer to the biggest piece of the floor with “Harry Potter.” However, he told Ashley, who had “Harry Potter,” that he didn’t know anything about the category.

Aaron then set the record for the most duels in a row after winning “High School.” He then dueled “Fictional Creatures” and won that also. Aaron then decided to category swap with “Harry Potter,” giving Ashley coffee. He then challenged her and won, getting 25 pieces of the floor, and taking home $20,000 for the most pieces of the floor.

Host Rob Lowe called it an “incredible night of firsts.” Aaron’s streak will continue on the new episode.

Fans reacted to the wild episode on Reddit. “This game show is quickly turning into a reality show with all the plotting, deception & backstabbing, lol,” one fan said.