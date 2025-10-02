‘The Floor’ Season 4: What Is the Golden Square?

For Season 4, The Floor introduced new twists to the game show. One new element that was added was the golden square. It was announced on Episode 2 on October 1. So, what exactly is it?

The Floor is a game show where 100 contestants stand in an LED square on the floor. They all have an expert category, about which they face off against other contestants. Whoever is the last one remaining after weeks of competition wins $250,000.

“We’ve added some great twists this season,” host Rob Lowe said in the latest episode. “And I have another one for you.”

“Somewhere out on the floor is the Golden square,” he continued. “It will only be revealed by challenging that category, and when you do, whoever wins that battle gets an extra $10,000.” The Golden Square was not found in this episode, but the season is just getting started.

But that’s not the only difference introduced this season. Season 4 is all about “America’s Duels.” Two people from each state are represented on the floor to see which state is the smartest. Utah and Georgia have already been completely eliminated.

The first twist included a $40,000 bonus for whoever had the most pieces of territory by the end of the game in Episode 1. That was doubled from the previous seasons’ $20,000. The next twist was that if a contestant wins three duels in a row, they can choose to steal someone’s category.

Fans reacted to the golden square on social media.

