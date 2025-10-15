Get ready for an episode of The Floor like you’ve never seen before! In a preview for the October 15 episode, host Rob Lowe teases an “incredible night of firsts” that the game show has never seen before.

The Floor is a game show where 100 contestants stand in an LED square on the floor. They all have an expert category, about which they face off against other contestants. Whoever is the last one remaining wins $250,000.

Contestant Jacob Derwin, who was on Survivor: Ghost Island, shared the preview on his Instagram Story on Wednesday morning. “Tonight’s episode is when this season goes absolutely off the rails. Just saying,” he captioned the post. Derwin was the first person sent to Ghost Island on the season. He was not the only Survivor contestant on the show, though. Jonny Fairplay, from Oregon, was eliminated during the last duel of Episode 1.

“It is an incredible night of firsts!” Rob Lowe said in the preview.

“It is an entirely new game,” a contestant said.

A voiceover shared that The Floor “hits new heights” with a “one game-changing moment after another.” Contestants can be seen saying that no one is safe and that one might throw up.

From the clip, it appears the first-ever Category Steal is used, which allows a contestant to take someone else’s category after they win three duels, if they desire to. Also, someone is one duel away from being “all-time consecutive duel leader.”

This year, two contestants from each state compete in “America’s Duels.” Also new is the golden square, which is a random square on the floor that is kept secret until it is battled against. Whoever wins the battle gets an extra $100,000.

The first twist of the season included a $40,000 bonus for whoever had the most pieces of territory by the end of the game in Episode 1. That was doubled from the previous seasons’ $20,000.