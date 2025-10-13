Rehab Addict is celebrating a major TV milestone amid its ongoing Season 9 hiatus. And the good news for fans is that there could be more episodes on the way soon.

“15 years ago tonight, Rehab Addict made television history,” Nicole Curtis wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 10. “True story, first unscripted home show led by a female (that’s me).”

Reflecting on her HGTV journey, a proud and emotional Curtis added, “I had about $100 to my name, no joke. I was hustling real estate, garbage picking antiques and selling them on craigslist and scooping up houses left for dead. I was 34 years old, I had a 12 year old son, a MySpace page, 2 dogs and a beat up Ford Ranger pickup ❤️.”

She concluded her post by writing, “The rest is history — thanks for being here since day one. Excited to roll out the new episodes… soon.”

Fans celebrated the show’s anniversary in the post’s comments. “One of my favorites! Thanks Nicole for inspiring so many fellow old house lovers over the years!” one Instagram user wrote, while another added, “I have always loved your show. I have watched since the beginning! ❤️.”

“That is awesome, Nicole !! Looking forward to more episodes !!! ❤️❤️,” someone else shared. A different fam posted, “You are amazing Nic!! Congratulations and thnx for bringing us on this wonderful journey.”

Rehab Addict debuted on HGTV back in October 2010. The series follows Curtis as she returns neglected, historic homes to their former glory. After taking a three-year break from the small screen, Curtis returned to HGTV with Season 9 of Rehab Addict in June.

“I had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core, and it was one of those moments where I thought, how do I get through this one?” she told People in June, though she didn’t share specific details about the setback. “I prayed on it and it was just devastating for me. I had to make a decision right there and then like, ‘Okay, we’re going to let this affect us for a very long time, or we’re going to pick it up and go.'”

After the first two episodes of Season 9 aired, Curtis announced that the remainder of the season would air at a later date. “I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice,” she wrote via Instagram in July. “It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

Curtis teased that filming for the new episodes had resumed in an August 29 Instagram post, writing, “There’s houses to be saved and developers to piss off so back to work I go🙃.”

