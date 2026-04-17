HGTV’s Nicole Curtis Shares Next Steps After ‘Rehab Addict’ Cancellation

What To Know Two months after HGTV canceled Rehab Addict, Nicole Curtis opened up about her next career steps.

Curtis announced plans to revive her YouTube channel and teased an event she’s hosting in Detroit this summer.

Curtis also revealed that she’s recently been dealing with the loss of two friends.

Nicole Curtis is keeping herself busy following HGTV’s cancellation of Rehab Addict.

Back in February, Season 9 of Curtis’ home renovation series returned to the small screen after a months-long hiatus. Shortly after, HGTV canceled Rehab Addict and pulled the series from streaming after footage of Curtis using a racial slur on set was leaked online.

“I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone,” she told TMZ in a statement at the time. “I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we’ve shared. It’s been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn’t on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community — the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.” (Curtis also claimed in a February 17 Instagram post that the footage was leaked by “someone personal” after she did not pay them money they demanded.)

Curtis further addressed the cancellation controversy in the Thursday, April 16, edition of her email newsletter. “It’s been the Twilight Zone over here. From media reports, you would think my world ended, but if you know me, as all of you on this email do, you know that the value of my life was never placed on a show,” she shared. “My past few months my heartache wasn’t due to this bs, but a real life problem.”

Curtis went on to note that she created Rehab Addict “to bring awareness to historic preservation, troll corrupt council members, mayors and other elected officials for being greedy in the name of progress and lastly, to formalize my motto that knowledge brings understanding and if I teach it, maybe some will follow.”

Teasing new content, Curtis shared, “We dug up my old YouTube channel and you can subscribe there as my guys have things in motion. (and by things, I mean house episodes, Behind the scenes and anything else they conjure up from my days of really being on a job site as I have been for 30 + years -not just to pretend on TV). If you want to check it out-there’s some old videos from Dollar houses on there. And the shows are still airing on a lot of streaming networks like ROKU and Apple TV.”

Among her updates, Curtis also shared that she will be hosting an “open house, fan event” at one of her “most iconic builds in Detroit” this summer. “Me + 20 of my friends volunteering and cash donations for an afternoon of fun touring a house, meeting new friends and if it matters, hanging with me,” she explained. “I will not be announcing the house or exact day just yet, but you are on warning for beginning of June.”

As Curtis continues to renovate homes in the Detroit area, she’s also been struggling with the recent loss of two friends to cancer. “Two amazing fathers, the guys that remind everyone to make a moment great and that you, always, knew they were there:) Ironically, they never met-one in Minneapolis and one in Detroit, but knowing them both-they would have been fast friends and I can’t help to think they will be running into each other now,” she told fans. “Insane similarities and how blessed we were to have known them both.”

She concluded her email update by writing, “Thank you to all of you for your prayers that have been following along. Prayers to any of you going through loss -we know and send love. May God Bless you all and T and T- go kick some ass together up there.”