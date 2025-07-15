Nicole Curtis Gives Update on When ‘Rehab Addict’ Will Return on HGTV

Nicole Curtis gave fans an update on the return of Rehab Addict by sharing a funny story.

“So, last Tuesday, I received the Grama Fay text, ‘Where the Hell is the show?’. I can’t make this up. I forgot to tell her,” Curtis captioned an Instagram snap of herself and her grandma on a boat on Sunday, July 13. “Now, the secret is, she’s viewed, pretty much, every bit of footage and my rough cuts, but she has an 80′ tv and she likes to see the final product on there.”

Curtis noted that she thought it was best to break news of the show’s hiatus to her grandma in person. “So, weekend in my hometown happened. 88 years young on the boat all weekend spotting for me. We got caught in one h of a thunderstorm, right before this pic, but that made for a greater tale to tell,” she continued. “Now, as I told Grama Fay, I haven’t picked a new airdate, yet.”

While viewers will have to wait a bit longer to see new episodes, Curtis assured her fans that first two episodes of Rehab Addict Season 9 are available to stream on HBO Max, along with the show’s first eight seasons and her “other special series” such as Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue, Rehab Addict: Detroit, Rehab Addict Rescue and Beach Flip.

“So, needless to say, there’s a lot of cool old houses to catch back up on if you need a show about old house saving vs old house remuddling 😬,” Curtis concluded. “Or you can track down Grama Fay as I promised to send her more raw footage to watch 😬.”

Rehab Addict returned for its ninth season last month. Following the season’s second episode on July 1, fans noticed that upcoming episodes of the show were missing from HGTV’s upcoming schedule.

“Why isn’t episode 3 on tonight?” one fan commented on Curtis’ Facebook page on July 8, while another added, “Nicole Curtis, when will the rest of season 10 be on? I turned on HGTV tonight expecting to see episode 3 only to find you’re not on the lineup.”

Curtis broke news that new episodes of Rehab Addict had been postponed to a later date by sharing an Instagram video of herself enjoying her time off on a boat. “You look so much happier. Thanks, I moved Rehab Addict to Fall Airdates,” she wrote over the July 8 clip.

In the post’s caption, Curtis explained, “I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice. It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

My Lottery Dream Home has temporarily taken over Rehab Addict‘s time slot. “​​Fun fact, David Bromstad was my pregnancy beach buddy as we were filming and living next to each other in Gulf Shores Alabama for Beach Flip (they just added those episodes to HboMax and Discovery+),” she said of her fellow HGTV host. “So, don’t be spreading rumors that he replaced me-I chose it ❤️.”

