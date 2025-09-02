‘Rehab Addict’: Nicole Curtis Shares Big Update on HGTV Show’s Return

Nicole Curtis‘ popular HGTV show Rehab Addict has been on hiatus over the summer, but fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for new episodes as the host and designer is ready to get back to work.

Curtis took to her Instagram page on Friday (August 29), celebrating the 15-year anniversary of Rehab Addict, which debuted back in 2010. “Back -Only because in October it will be my 15 year Anniversary of Rehab Addict. True story,” she wrote.

While Rehab Addict‘s new season premiered in June 2025 with two episodes, the remaining instalments were postponed, leading some fans to wonder if the show had been axed amid HGTV’s string of cancelations over the summer. Curtis later took to social media to clear things up.

In an Instagram post in July, Curtis explained she made the decision to push the remaining episodes to the fall, so that she and her family could enjoy the runner.

“I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice,” she wrote. “It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

In her most recent post, Curtis updated fans with what she’s been up to over her summer break. “I’ll tell you all what you missed-I crashed my vintage Schwinn Sting Ray teaching children how to do a wheelie. Worse road rash I’ve ever had that didn’t involve a motor. It hurt like hell and I took it as a great opportunity to hide even further into my summer,” she shared.

She also said she “got into this zone of nostalgia,” including camping with her children, sons Ethan and Harper, and living like it was “1991-1994… but with money to not be at my 2.75 am hour job.”

“Cruised our old cars, unlimited ice cream, smores for breakfast, campfires, jumping off the boat, days with grama Fay, hanging out with friends and just sticking to my “if it causes me angst-not doing it” plan. I, also, broke my phone and didn’t get it fixed (until today),” Curtis added.

However, summer is now over, and Curtis teased getting back to work on Rehab Addict. “Anyhow, school has started and a deal is a deal. There’s houses to be saved and developers to piss off so back to work I go🙃,” she concluded the post.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their excitement, with one commenter writing, “Can’t wait to see you back on Tv.”

“Missed ya,” said another.

“Sounds like a wonderful time. Looking forward to new episodes ❤️,” another added.

Another wrote, “Thank you for sharing a snapshot of your wonderful summer. I am looking forward to the next chapter of Rehab Addict.”

“Looking forward to seeing your amazing work saving these houses!” said one user.

Are you excited for new episodes of Rehab Addict? Let us know your thoughts below.

