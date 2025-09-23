HGTV’s Nicole Curtis Reveals Bold Move That Helped Launch Her TV Career

Nicole Curtis always knew she would one day host her own home renovation series.

The Rehab Addict star reflected on her early career days in a Monday, September 22, Instagram post. “If you don’t know, I started a housecleaning business while putting myself through college,” she wrote. “I was obsessed with real estate. I bought my first house at 18 and my last one …last week.”

Curtis recalled being asked to “make a cameo on a show called Sweat Equity” in the years before Rehab Addict‘s premiere in 2010. However, the appearance didn’t go as the show’s crew planned.

“I didn’t want to say what they needed me to say,” Curtis explained. “I believe the words out of the Production Owner’s mouth was ‘who the H are you?’ In like a curious not derogatory voice. After all, who doesn’t play along to just be on TV. I said, ‘I’m Nicole Curtis and I would never say that doing something trendy was okay on a 1920s bungalow.'”

Luckily, the executive took her criticism in stride and was even impressed by Curtis standing up for herself. “He laughed and said, ‘you need your own show!'” Curtis shared. “Confident and full of gusto that came from being in a place with nothing to los[e], I replie[d], ‘yeah, I do.’ Can’t make this story up ❤️.”

Curtis shared her career memory alongside a montage of photos from her TV projects over the years. In addition to Rehab Addict, the clip featured posters and behind-the-scenes snaps of Curtis from shows such as Beach Flip, Rehab Addict: Detroit, While You Were Out, Rehab Addict Rescue, Rock the Block, and Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue.

“Don’t Blink 15 years in the making…” she wrote over the photos.

Curtis’ trip down memory lane comes amid Rehab Addict Season 9’s ongoing break on HGTV. After the new season aired its first two episodes earlier this summer, Curtis announced that the remaining episodes would air this fall.

“I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice,” Curtis explained in a July 8 Instagram post. “It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

Curtis hinted at a potential return date for the show in an August 29 Instagram post, writing, “Back -Only because in October it will be my 15 year Anniversary of Rehab Addict.”

Teasing that the series will return next month for its anniversary, she added, “Anyhow, school has started and a deal is a deal. There’s houses to be saved and developers to piss off so back to work I go🙃.”

Rehab Addict, New Episodes, This Fall, HGTV