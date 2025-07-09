HGTV Shocker: Has ‘Rehab Addict’ Been Axed Amid Recent Cancellations?

As HGTV continues to cancel several of its shows, fans feared that another beloved series met the chopping block.

Nicole Curtis returned to the small screen with Season 9 of Rehab Addict on June 24. After the season aired its second episode on July 1, some fans noticed that the series had disappeared from the network’s upcoming lineup.

“When is the next program? I watched the first 2 new shows on HGTV and now I can’t find the next showtime!” a viewer commented on HGTV’s Facebook page on Sunday, July 6. Over on Curtis’ Facebook page, another fan commented on Tuesday, July 8, “Why isn’t episode 3 on tonight?”

A different user added, “Why wasn’t the show on tonite [sic]? It’s not on next week either?” while another posted, “Nicole Curtis, when will the rest of season 10 be on? I turned on HGTV tonight expecting to see episode 3 only to find you’re not on the lineup.”

More fans pointed out the show’s disappearance from HGTV’s schedule in a recent Reddit thread. “I just realized that Rehab Addict is no longer in my scheduled recordings. It seems like they’re pulling it from the air,” one user wrote on Sunday. “My guide shows My Lottery Dream [Home] playing reruns Tuesday evening during the spot on HGTV.”

Another Reddit user suggested, “I assume we’ll see the other 2 episodes at some point but HGTV doesn’t ever seem to give her a good time spot, I think she’s just filler for when they have an opening on the schedule.”

Lucky for fans, Curtis took to Instagram on Tuesday to clarify the future of Rehab Addict Season 9. “Here’s what is going on … I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall,” she explained. “I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice. It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall?”

Thanking “the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea,” she added, “I, truly, am beyond happy with this decision as I just spent the day with a phone that was dead and had no worries about it 😀.”

Curtis shared the update along with a clip of herself enjoying a day out on the water. “You look so much happier. Thanks, I moved Rehab Addict to Fall Airdates,” she wrote over the clip.

Curtis also praised My Lottery Dream Home‘s David Bromstad, as reruns of the real estate show have temporarily taken over Rehab Addict’s time slot. “Fun fact, David Bromstead was my pregnancy beach buddy as we were filming and living next to each other in Gulf Shores Alabama for Beach Flip,” she told her fans. “So, don’t be spreading rumors that he replaced me-I chose it.”

Rehab Addict’s cancellation speculation follows HGTV’s decision not to renew shows such as Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach.

