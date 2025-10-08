How Fans Can Cohost ‘Today With Jenna & Friends’ With Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager‘s friend circle is expanding, as fans can now apply for the chance to cohost an episode of Today With Jenna & Friends.

“Calling all Jenna & Friends fans! We are looking for our ultimate fans, the people that love watching this show. We would love for y’all to join for segments during Today‘s Fan Fest,” Bush Hager announced during the show’s Wednesday, October 8, episode.

Bush Hager noted that there is a “spot” for every kind of fan, from those who want to discuss hot topics and pop culture, to those who want to be in a cooking segment, to those who want to play a game against Bush Hager and a guest.

“I am so excited because we’re gonna create a whole show around you, and we want you to be a part of it,” she stated.

Fans can apply now via Today.com. “We are searching for Jenna & Friends biggest fans to join us for [a] chat!” reads the application post. “If you have the charisma, curiosity and opinions to co-host Today with Jenna and Friends, fill out the form below. Make sure to send us a video telling us about your current obsession and why you’d be an amazing co-host with Jenna!”

Bush Hager has hosted the fourth hour of Today with an ever-changing lineup of celebrity guest hosts since Hoda Kotb exited the NBC morning show in January. While actors, musicians, Bush Hager’s relatives, and fellow Today personalities have cohosted Jenna & Friends, a viewer has yet to take on the role.

While fans have vocalized which guest hosts they want to see join the show permanently — including Dwyane Wade and Scarlett Johansson — Kotb shared her top picks for her Today replacement during a June appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Anybody would be so lucky. But to me, the contenders are Savannah [Guthrie]. I think she would be great. I think Justin Sylvester is amazing. Scarlett Johansson crushed it,” Kotb shared. “And Matt Rogers is great. And also our dear friend Sheinelle Jones, who is going through a horrible time, but I think she would be good. I feel like it’s whoever clicks great with Jenna.” (Jones returned to Today last month after taking time off in the wake of her husband Uche Ojeh’s death at the age of 45 in May.)

Bush Hager, for her part, has been enjoying having a new “friend” by her side every week on Today. “Could we have a permanent co-host? Sure. Could we keep doing this? Sure,” she shared in a March interview with Us Weekly. “It’s kind of fun because obviously, after almost six years of doing the show with somebody who I adored so much, I knew what every single day was going to look like to some extent. I had this real constant and a partner. So it’s kind of fun to be like, OK, what’s going to happen tomorrow?”

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC