Nancy Guthrie Update: Pima County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Kidnapping Charge

Michelle Stein
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Nancy Guthrie
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What To Know

  • Pima County Sheriff’s deputy Travis Reynolds was arrested, charged with kidnapping, and fired.
  • According to the complaint and partial video evidence, Reynolds made inappropriate comments, showed explicit videos, and delayed jail processing.
  • This arrest occurred amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s mother, who remains missing after her February abduction in Tucson.

In the latest update involving Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, a Pima County Sheriff’s deputy was recently arrested — and subsequently fired — for a kidnapping charge in Arizona.

On Thursday, March 26, the Tucson Police Department arrested Travis Reynolds, 22, KOLD reported. He appeared in court on Friday, March 27, and the judge set his bond at $200,000. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) confirmed that Reynolds was fired after his arrest.

During the March 27 hearing, the state alleged that Reynolds was on duty and transporting a woman to the Pima County Jail when the incident happened. He allegedly called her “hot,” and after they shared a vape pen while she was in handcuffs, he allegedly told the woman that he “could help with her case.” Additionally, Reynolds allegedly “explained he would not go to court. He also stated they could go to a hotel and have sex.”

The complaint claimed that Reynolds also showed her “sexually explicit videos” — and when she asked to be taken inside the jail, he allegedly refused. According to the complaint, the victim said that she “had never been arrested before and did not know the procedural steps, and was unsure what was taking so long.” She also said that she “saw multiple officers coming and going with their arrestees, and she was wondering why she was still in the vehicle.”

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Eventually, the victim said Reynolds got her out of the vehicle and told her to show him her breasts. She reportedly lifted her shirt to show her bra, at which point Reynolds “removed her from the vehicle and brought her inside the jail.”

Reportedly, video surveillance from the Pima County Jail confirmed parts of the victim’s account. Reynolds stated that he may or may not have” talked about having sex with the woman and showed her the “sexually explicit” videos. His next court date is on April 6.

Reynolds’ arrest came as the PCSD and the FBI continue their search for Nancy, 84, after she was abducted from her Tucson home on February 1. As of writing, no suspect has been named in the case.

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