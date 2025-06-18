NBC is giving fans of Today the experience of a lifetime.

The morning show is set to host its first-ever Fan Fest event later this year. “It’s going to include a series of live events bringing you just a little bit closer to our family,” coanchor Craig Melvin described on Today‘s Wednesday, June 18, episode. “An all-access pass to everything, everything you love about our little show called Today.”

Ahead of the celebration, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the fan-focused event.

What is Today‘s Fan Fest?

“Here on the show, we’re gonna have an entire week of fan-favorite guests, the stories, the shopping, the music, plus giveaways and much more,” Laura Jarrett explained on Wednesday’s episode of Today.

Melvin went on to note that the event will also include a Today Loves Food festival and other “in-person events where you can experience some of your favorite Today segments in real life.” He teased, “[It’s] gonna be a whole new way to love Today.”

When is Today‘s Fan Fest?

The event is set to take place in October 2025 through November 2025. Exact dates have not been announced.

Which Today hosts will participate in Fan Fest?

NBC has not announced which Today hosts fans will get to hang out during the Fan Fest. However, Today executive producer Libby Leist teased in an interview with Variety published on Wednesday that the event will highlight everything from Jenna Bush Hager‘s Read With Jenna book club to Willie Geist‘s celebrity sit-downs to former coanchor Hoda Kotb‘s new wellness brand.

Leist also teased that this year’s debut Fan Fest may not be the show’s last. “The more we do it, the more we hope to generate interest,” she told the outlet.

How can I sign up for Today‘s Fan Fest?

Viewers looking to take part in the event can sign up at Today.com/fanfest.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC