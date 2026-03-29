Nancy Guthrie Update: Body Found in Canal Has No Connection, Says Scottsdale Police

What To Know Scottsdale Police confirmed that the body of a woman found in a canal has no connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

The investigation into the body’s identity and cause of death is ongoing, with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner handling the case.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, remains missing after her February 1 abduction from her Tucson home, and no suspects have been named.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, 84, is still missing after the February 1 abduction from her Tucson, Arizona, home — and the Scottsdale Police Department just confirmed that a body found in a canal has no connection to her case.

On Saturday, March 28, the Scottsdale PD posted a news release on X about the body.

“A death investigation is underway after an adult woman’s body was recovered from a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads on March 28th,” the update read. “Police and fire personnel were first called to the area around 8 a.m. after someone walking along the canal saw the body in the water. Responding police and fire personnel coordinated with SRP and CAP to recover the body from the water and begin the death investigation.”

Although Scottsdale detectives and crime scene specialists responded to collect evidence from the scene, they were unable to confirm if traumatic injuries were present due to the condition of the body.

“The investigation is still in the early stages as detectives work to confirm the identity of the person and how they ended up in the canal,” the news release added. “The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death.”

A death investigation is underway after an adult woman’s body was recovered from a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads on March 28th. Police and fire personnel were first called to the area around 8 a.m. after someone walking along the canal saw the body in the water.… pic.twitter.com/fC7Kpv99iH — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) March 28, 2026

In the comments, the Scottsdale PD clarified one aspect of the body’s identification while responding to an X user.

“I hope it’s Nancy, but then I hope it’s not,” one person wrote. To that, the department replied, “There is no apparent connection to the Guthrie case.”

⁦@ScottsdalePD⁩ investigating body recovery in canal near Silverado golf course Indian Bend Rd. & 76th Street, authorities say detectives will determine the cause along with the medical examiner’s office #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/eM7bryoAvI — Rick Davis (@rdavisfox10) March 28, 2026

Recently, Savannah gave her first interview since her mother’s disappearance. The NBC morning show journalist shared new details about the moment she learned Nancy was missing, among other revelations about the case.

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson residence on the evening of January 31. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI continued to investigate. However, no suspect has been named.