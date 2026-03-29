Rosie O’Donnell Welcomes Adorable New Family Member — See the First Photo

Michelle Stein
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Rosie O'Donnell
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What To Know

  • Rosie O’Donnell announced the birth of her fifth grandchild, sharing a photo of the newborn on Instagram.
  • The baby is the son of O’Donnell’s son Blake and his wife Teresa, and fans flooded her post with congratulatory messages.
  • O’Donnell now has five grandchildren, with her daughter Chelsea — currently serving a prison sentence — being the mother of her other four grandchildren.

Rosie O’Donnell just welcomed a new family member — and the former talk show host shared the first photo of the sweet addition.

On Saturday, March 28, the View and Rosie O’Donnell Show alum, 64, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her fifth grandchild.

“Anthony Joel O’Donnell has arrived!” the doting grandmother captioned the update. “And my heart burst open — congratulations to mama Teresa n Blake Christopher — I love u so ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the featured black-and-white image was a tiny, newborn baby foot with an ankle bracelet that read, “O’Donnell” and the date, 3/26/26. “Mommy & daddy love you so,” was written in white lettering on the photo.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

In the comments, O’Donnell’s followers showered her with congratulatory messages on the arrival of her son Blake O’Donnell and his wife Teresa’s baby boy. One Instagram user declared, “🍼💙👼Congratulations, Nana Rosie, and family!”

Another shared, “The cuteness of that little foot, congratulations granny @rosie.”

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Someone else echoed, “Fantastic news! So happy for all of you, enjoy your new precious Grandson. 💙.”

A different follower wrote, “Congratulations, my friend! Such a sweet time of life … new beginnings. Smother him in Nana kisses when you meet him. 💙.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user commented, “Aww, congratulations to you and the family ❤️ beautiful milestone.”

In addition to Blake, 26, O’Donnell has four children: Parker, 30, Chelsea, 28, Vivienne, 23, and Clay, 13. She adopted her eldest four kids with her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, and her fifth child with her late ex-wife, Michelle Rounds.

Baby Anthony marks O’Donnell’s fifth grandchild, as her daughter, Chelsea, has four kids: Skylar, Riley, Avery, and Atlas. In October, Chelsea was sentenced to prison after a Wisconsin judge revoked her probation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

“My child Chelsea Belle — before addiction took over her life — I loved her then, I love her now as she faces a scary future,” O’Donnell captioned an Instagram update following the news. “Prayers welcomed. #addiction awareness #love #family.”

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