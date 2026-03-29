Rob Schneider Makes Bold Declaration About Reinstating the Military Draft

Michelle Stein
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Rob Schneider
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What To Know

  • Rob Schneider publicly called for reinstating the U.S. military draft, proposing mandatory two-year service for all Americans at age 18.
  • He argued that such service would foster patriotism, unity, and appreciation for American freedoms.
  • Schneider emphasized that the draft should include all segments of society, including politicians’ families.

Rob Schneider just made a bold declaration about reinstating the military draft.

On Friday, March 27, the Hot Chick and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo actor took to X with a lengthy post on the topic amid the United States’ involvement in the war in Iran.

“We must once again recommit ourselves to one nation under God, indivisible,” Schneider, 62 — who has never served in the military — began his call to action. “Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our nation’s young people. Each and every American, at 18 years of age, must serve two years of military service. They could also choose to serve part of that time overseas or in country in a volunteer capacity.”

Schneider, an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, also wrote that the “unparalleled freedoms and opportunities” of being an American “are the envy of the world.” However, they “do not come without a cost.”

He explained, “By protecting and preserving these Freedoms, young people, regardless of race, creed or religion will be united in service to their country and just as importantly, to each other. Many Nations around the world require their young citizens to serve their country. Until recently, our Nation did as well. ”

If Schneider had his way, both women and men would be included in the draft.

We would have all of our young men and women put into a rigorous physical training course that they could use for the rest of their lives,” he detailed. “We would always have a standing army ready at all times, including for domestic problems like natural disasters.”

A military draft, according to Schneider, would make young people in the U.S. more patriotic.

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“Unlike in today’s universities, our young people will learn how truly great their country is and how unique and incredible are the freedoms that this nation bestows upon them,” he explained. “Service is a solemn reminder of the men and women before them who ‘paid the last full measure of devotion’ so that we may enjoy these freedoms.”

Additionally, the Animal actor called for everyone, even family members of politicians, to join the military.

“We would have in service every segment of our society represented so that our elected officials would be more hesitant and not cavalier about sending their own sons and daughters off to a faraway war unless it was truly in our nation’s interests,” Schneider insisted. “This discussion and implementation must begin.”

What do you think of Schneider’s military draft plan?

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