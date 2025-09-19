‘Today’s Sheinelle Jones to Cohost Week of ‘Jenna & Friends’: Could She Replace Hoda Kotb?

Sheinelle Jones is taking on a new role on Today — at least for one week.

Jones will cohost an entire week of Today With Jenna & Friends, starting on Monday, September 22. “My good friend Sheinelle Jones will be with me all week long. I’m so excited,” Jenna Bush Hager announced on the show’s Friday, September 19, episode. “We’ve been at this for a long time, I want to say six months, but I think even longer, and Sheinelle hasn’t done it yet. So, we’re excited we get to hang together next week.”

Bush Hager has continued to cohost the fourth hour of Today with a rotating lineup of celebrity guest hosts since Hoda Kotb exited the NBC morning show back in January. Jones returned to Today earlier this month after taking several months off amid the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh.

Fans shared their excitement about Jones’ Jenna & Friends appearance via social media. “Finally 🙌🙌❤️😍,” one person wrote underneath a Friday Instagram post about Jones’ cohosting gig. “OMG it’s going to be amazing!!! 😍😍😍,” another added.

Many fans expressed their desire to see Jones permanently take over Kotb’s former role as Bush Hager’s cohost. “How exciting! Make her a permanent! Team Jenna and Sheinelle!!” someone suggested, while a different person asked, “Can she be your permanent co-host ?!?!”

“Permanent co-host eventually? She would be great! 🙌,” another user commented, while someone else wrote, “I am so excited!! I would love to see @dylandreyernbc for a week too and then @sheinelle_o as the permanent cohost! Jenna and Sheinelle has a great ring to it!!! 🧡💛🧡💛.”

Jones’ name has been floated around as a potential replacement for Kotb over the past few months, though NBC has not officially confirmed any Jenna & Friends hosting changes. Next week’s cohosting gig, however, could serve as a test to see whether Jones would make a good fit on the show.

Kotb, for her part, gave Jones her cohosting stamp of approval during a June appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “To me, the contenders are Savannah [Guthrie]. I think she would be great. I think Justin Sylvester‘s amazing,” she said. “Scarlett Johansson crushed it. … And Matt Rogers is great. And also, our dear friend Sheinelle Jones, who’s going through a difficult time, and I think that she would be good. I feel like it’s whoever clicks great with Jenna. I think that’s the one.”

Kotb recently shared a sweet on-air reunion with Jones when she returned to Today for a special appearance on September 9. While stepping out on the 30 Rockefeller Plaza to greet fans, Kotb embraced Jones for a hug.

“She’s changing lives just by being exactly who she is,” Kotb stated on the show. Referring to Jones’ sit-down conversation with Guthrie about her husband’s death, Kotb added, “Three of my friends called immediately after you guys were talking and said that they felt forever changed after listening to that conversation. So, I was saying, ‘You don’t have to make any effort. You just be, and you’re doing what you’re doing.’ So, anyway, I love you.”

