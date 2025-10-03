When Will Jenna Bush Hager Get Permanent New ‘Today’ Cohost?

Jenna Bush Hager has been having fun cohosting Today With Jenna & Friends with celebrities over the past few months, and it looks like the show’s format won’t be changing anytime soon.

Back in March, Bush Hager told Us Weekly that she was “having a blast” with the show’s rotating lineup of guest hosts and that a “more permanent” decision about who could fill Hoda Kotb‘s shoes will come along eventually.

“We’re, like, could we have a permanent co-host? Sure. Could we keep doing this? Sure,” she told the outlet, adding, “It’s kind of fun because obviously, after almost six years of doing the show with somebody who I adored so much, I knew what every single day was going to look like to some extent. I had this real constant and a partner. So, it’s kind of fun to be like, ‘OK, what’s going to happen tomorrow?'”

Kotb bid farewell to Today back in January, after which the NBC morning show’s fourth hour was rebranded as Jenna & Friends. While it may be a while until it’s revealed who will permanently join Bush Hager on the series, some of her guest hosts have stood out to viewers more than others.

Back in July, Bush Hager sent fans into a frenzy after hinting that Dwyane Wade would be returning to the show later this year. “This is his walk-out song,” she said in a behind-the-scenes Instagram clip of Wade jamming out to Eminem‘s “Lose Yourself” on set, adding, “We’ll do it in the fall.”

“I could not love Dwayne Wade more!! We will play it in the fall??? Does that mean Dwayne is the permanent co host??? 😍,” one Instagram user speculated, while another added, “I nominate Dwayne as the new permanent co-host. He’s magic!”

Others loved when Today‘s Sheinelle Jones made her Jenna & Friends debut last month. “I think Sheinelle should be your cohost forever,” one person commented underneath a September 22 Jenna & Friends Instagram post. A different user shared, “IT NEEDS TO BE SHEINELLE!! PLEEEEAAAASSE!!! ❤️💕❤️💕.”

E! News‘ Justin Sylvester, meanwhile, has co-hosted the series several times since January and will return to the show on Monday, October 6.

“Please make @justinasylvester your permanent host. He’s so current and funny and he just brightens the day ❤️,” someone wrote underneath a Friday, October 3, Jenna & Friends Instagram post. Another person added, “@justinasylvester is my favorite co-host and friend. Y’all doing karaoke had me laughing so hard. I hope you become permanent!”

Sylvester has even gotten the stamp of approval from some celebs. “A good team here,” Lionel Richie said of Bush Hager and Sylvester’s pairing after his Jenna & Friends interview on Friday.

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay campaigned for Sylvester to join Jenna & Friends in an interview with Us Weekly published on Wednesday, October 1, stating, “This is no shade or disrespect to any other person that has shared the platform with Jenna. They are great, they are beautiful, they are dynamic, they are intelligent. But Justin brings an energy that you cannot recreate.”

One fan-favorite guest host viewers shouldn’t expect to see permanently join the show is Scarlett Johansson. “Scarlett Johansson is everybody’s favorite, but she happens to be Hollywood’s most expensive actor,” Carson Daly told Us Weekly in August. “We can’t afford her, but she loves doing it. I mean, Jenna’s had a lot of really good people. I don’t know. I kind of like the rotating cast. It keeps things fresh.”

Kotb, for her part, weighed in on her potential replacement picks during a June appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Anybody would be so lucky. But to me, the contenders are Savannah [Guthrie]. I think she would be great. I think Justin Sylvester is amazing,” she shared. “Scarlett Johansson crushed it.”

Kotb continued, “And Matt Rogers is great. And also our dear friend Sheinelle Jones, who is going through a horrible time, but I think she would be good. I feel like it’s whoever clicks great with Jenna.” (Jones’ husband, Uche Ojeh, died of brain cancer at the age of 45 in May.)

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10 a.m. ET, NBC