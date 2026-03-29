What To Know Nick Cannon publicly endorsed Donald Trump and criticized Democrats on his podcast, claiming they are the “party of the KKK” and expressing agreement with Amber Rose’s view that Republicans care more about people of color.

Cannon stated he does not fully align with either political party, referencing W. E. B. Du Bois’s idea that both parties are essentially the same, but praised Trump for “cleaning house” and following through on his promises.

Historians and fact-checkers have debunked the claim that Democrats founded the KKK, noting that party ideologies have shifted over time and that such statements are misleading.

Nick Cannon is firing off again, this time taking aim at Democrats and endorsing President Donald Trump.

The Masked Singer host made his political views clear in Friday’s episode of his Big Drive podcast, as he chatted with model Amber Rose, who labels herself a former liberal Democrat.

Rose explained her stance: “Democrats don’t care about Black people, and they don’t care about people of color, and the Republicans do, and that’s the misconception.”

In response, Cannon said he “100 percent” agreed, and he linked Democrats to the Ku Klux Klan.

“People don’t know that the Democrats are the party of the KKK,” he said. “People don’t know that the Republicans are the party that freed the slaves. I mean, both you and I have some conservative views. You just a little bit more outspoken than I am. And honestly, I don’t subscribe to either party. I rock with W. E. B. Du Bois, when he said there’s no such thing as two parties. It’s just one evil party with two different names.”

As for Trump, Cannon said that the “motherf***er’s cleaning house” and is “doing what he said he was gonna do.”

He added, “We got the Gulf of America now. [Trump is] like the club. He’s charging a $5 million bottle service fee to get into the country. I f*** with Trump.”

PolitiFact previously debunked the belief that the KKK was formed by the Democratic Party. The fact-checking site cited a consensus among historians that the white supremacist hate group was founded as a social fraternity by Confederate veterans in Pulaski, Tennessee, and “quickly changed into a violent group that terrorized newly empowered black and white Republicans in the South.”

J. Michael Martinez, author of Carpetbaggers, Cavalry and the KKK, told PolitiFact it’s misleading to say the Democratic Party founded the KKK. Instead, Martinez said, the KKK was more of a grassroots organization at its outset. Martinez also argued that the Democrats’ ideology has shifted since then and that the Democrats have been “considered the party of the disenfranchised” since the 1930s.

And Trevor Noah addressed that same belief in a 2016 episode of The Daily Show, per USA Today. “Every time I go onto Facebook, I see these things: ‘Did you know the Democrats are the real racist party and did you know the Republicans freed the slaves?’” he said. “A lot of people like to skip over the fact that when it comes to race relations, historically, Republicans and Democrats switched positions.”