HGTV’s Jenn Todryk Gets Candid About Arguments With Husband Mike & Their Age Gap

Jenn Todryk is opening up about her marriage to No Demo Reno co-star Mike Todryk and how their 12-year age difference affects their relationship.

Speaking on the latest episode of the couple’s You, Me & Mike podcast, the HGTV star admitted she “got married very young,” according to Entertainment Now. “Mike is 12 years older. I got married at 23 years old. Mike was married prior to me.”

Jenn said that while she had relationships in college, none of them lasted more than a year, so she was “very inexperienced on a deeper level, and I know that now.”

The home renovation expert confessed that this inexperience led to arguments when she and Mike were “very first newly married,” though she made it clear they’ve never had huge “blowups.”

“We’ve been very fortunate to where we both communicate very healthily. We set boundaries. No cussing at each other, no name-calling,” she shared. “I think not cussing at each other definitely keeps things not escalated… I don’t want any cussing when we’re arguing because it chips away a little bit of my heart.”

Being only 23 when she and Mike tied the knot, Jenn admitted she could be immature, especially when it came to arguments, because she would “never back down.”

“I’m quick and instantly have a comeback,” she said, revealing she would continue the argument even when Mike said he needed a minute to collect himself.

“Now I’ve realized ultimately I’m losing by not letting you step away. Because don’t I want your true thoughts… rather than me just winning an argument,” Jenn added.

At the time, Jenn said she viewed Mike walking away as a weakness, but nowadays she recognizes how mistaken she’d been. These days, she said she is better at holding her tongue and not saying everything she’s thinking.

Jenn and Mike share three children: Von, Berkley and Vivienne.

Last month, Jenn revealed that No Demo Reno is currently on hiatus because she was struggling to fit the show into her busy schedule. However, she made it clear the show isn’t canceled and its return is firmly in her hands.

“[I told HGTV] you don’t need to reach out to me. I know where to find y’all. I just said it very nicely because I didn’t want it to be a thing where it’s brought up every month,” she said at the time.