HGTV’s Jenn Todryk Shares Huge Update on Future of ‘No Demo Reno’

For HGTV viewers wondering what’s going on with the hit renovation series No Demo Reno and why there haven’t been new episodes since November 2023, well, Jenn Todryk finally has answers.

On the Thursday (September 4) edition of the You, Me & Mike podcast, which Jenn hosts with her husband, Mike Todryk, the online content creator referred to No Demo Reno in the past tense, saying, per EntertainmentNow, “I had a show on HGTV” before correcting herself to say, “HAVE a show.”

Later in the episode, Mike revealed that the most asked question he gets on social media is “Did you get canceled?”

“Did I get canceled? Did. I. Get. Canceled?” Jenn responded sarcastically before giving a more serious answer. “No, I did not get cancelled. The show, No Demo Reno, did not get cancelled,” she shared, noting how she hadn’t been in a position to talk about it until now.

No Demo Reno debuted in March 2021 and ran for three seasons, with the third season wrapping up in late 2023. There haven’t been any new episodes since, but Jenn confirmed that HGTV did ask for a fourth season.

“I’m so grateful for that opportunity and the opportunity I had for all three seasons,” she said, explaining that she went “back and forth” with Discovery (HGTV’s parent company) about “how we could still do No Demo Reno but make it a little more feasible for my life and the schedule.”

The home renovation expert revealed how she’d always told herself she’d reassess where things were after three seasons. While Jenn said she “loves” the show and loves making TV, she explained that No Demo Reno takes a lot of time and effort.

“I was talking with [Discovery] for probably four months about how can we still do this show… but how can I basically offload some of the responsibility onto a team or more people to where it can still live on, but I can take a step back?” she stated.

Ultimately, Jenn and her team realized this just wasn’t feasible. “I basically had to come to the realization that I’m either all-in and I’m over everything or I don’t do it,” she shared.

With that, Jenn let her handler at HGTV know that she wanted to put the show on “pause,” explaining, “She took it really well. She was like, ‘We’re obviously devastated, like it’s not what we want, but we understand. The door’s always open.’ That’s where we left it.”

So, is there any hint of when that pause will come to an end? Not right now, but the decision is firmly in Jenn’s hands. “[I told HGTV] you don’t need to reach out to me. I know where to find y’all. I just said it very nicely because I didn’t want it to be a thing where it’s brought up every month,” she concluded.