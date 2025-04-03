Jenn Todryk once had to move her entire family “almost overnight” into the home they now live in in Dallas, Texas. In an interview with Realtor.com, Todryk revealed that an overzealous fan showed up at her home, forcing the family to move very quickly.

She bought her new home “mostly sight unseen” amid the impromptu relocation. Luckily, she’s a home renovation expert and has since made the property her own.

“We had people show up on weekends and take pictures; that’s what really did it,” Todryk explained. “One night, [my husband] Mike waited until the kids went to bed, and he told me that two people came while [my son] Von was playing outside and asked for a picture, and I lost it.” In addition to Von, Todryk and her husband share two other young children, daughters Berkley and Vivienne.

The night she and Mike had the conversation about someone approaching their child, Todryk quickly looked up a property that was “super closer” to her old home. “I didn’t even know what the inside looked like,” she shared. “I called the real estate agent that night; it was like 9 p.m. We went and walked it the next day, and we put an offer on the house. We didn’t even look at anything else, and I love it here. It’s great.”

She now considers the home to be her “sanctuary” and is careful not to give away any distinguishing features so she doesn’t deal with any stalker fan situations in the future.

Todryk’s show No Demo Reno aired for three seasons on HGTV, but no new episodes have come out since December 2023. For now, Todryk is taking a step back from reality television and focusing on her social media presence, blog, and family.

“I am super grateful that I have a really awesome relationship with HGTV,” she recently told TV Insider. “I know that the door is open so whenever I want to make content, I can. That’s something I’m really grateful for. But life is so busy right now, I’m just trying to survive with all the home life stuff now. But HGTV is great, and I really have loved working with them.”