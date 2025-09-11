HGTV’s Jenn Todryk Admits She’s ‘Struggling’ as She Shares Worrying Health Update

No Demo Reno star Jenn Todryk has shared an update on her daily battle with the autoimmune disorder Hashimoto’s and how it impacts her life, revealing it’s something she is “very actively going through 24/7.”

Speaking on the second episode of her podcast You, Me & Mike, which she hosts with her husband, Mike Todryk, Jenn opened up about her health issues, admitting, per EntertainmentNow, “I am struggling with that all the time, with Hashimoto’s.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Hashimoto’s disease is “a chronic autoimmune disease that affects your thyroid gland. It can cause lower-than-normal levels of thyroid hormone… and affects several areas of your body and causes symptoms like fatigue, weight gain and constipation.”

“It’s part of my identity, it’s part of my every single day,” the designer continued. “I think about me having Hashimoto’s every single day.”

Because of how the disease attacks the thyroid, Jenn said she is “in a constant state of inflammation” and gets “sick a lot more often.”

“It sucks, but it’s not something that I’m like ‘why me?'” she added. “It just feels like you have pregnancy exhaustion, or you’ve worked like a 12 to 16 hour shift. It’s to the point where your eyes are so heavy and you have to like think about stuff or slap yourself in the face to keep yourself awake.”

The popular HGTV personality said she experiences “episodes” related to Hashimoto’s “once or twice a month,” admitting that she used to “succumb to it.” However, these days, she fights through the pain.

“I feel like I’m in the phase of my life, what’s working for me is I literally ignore it,” she explained. “I tell myself, ‘get up, get dressed, you have work to do.’ Maybe I wanted to film three reels that day and do an Amazon live, and maybe I do two of those things and it takes me a lot longer, and the whole day I don’t want to do it, but I don’t talk about that… I just freaking do it.”

Jenn and Mike star in the HGTV renovation series No Demo Reno, which debuted in March 2021 and ran for three seasons, with the third season wrapping up in late 2023. There haven’t been any new episodes since, but Jenn confirmed in the same podcast episode that HGTV did ask for a fourth season, but she chose to put the show on “pause” for now.

Jenn has been open about her health struggles both on and off the show, and previously told TV Insider how she’s received so many messages from others going through the same thing.

“I get a lot of messages saying, ‘If you can do this, I can do this too. Thank you for saying you had a bad day or that you’re tired,” she shared, noting that one fan wrote to her saying “they thought they were suffering from depression when in actuality it was severe hypothyroidism or Hashimoto’s.”

She added, “I think it’s a silent epidemic situation. I think there are a lot of women sitting with hormonal issues who don’t even know it and are being misdiagnosed. So any time I can talk about it, I do just to spread awareness.”