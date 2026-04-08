HGTV’s Jenn Todryk Shares Positive Health Update With Fans

What To Know Jenn Todryk shared a positive health update regarding her hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s disease.

The No Demo Reno star shared what health changes she thinks helped improve her lab work results.

The HGTV personality emphasized the importance of being transparent about her health with fans online.

Jenn Todryk took to social media to share an exciting health update with fans.

The HGTV star was diagnosed with hypothyroidism in 2014 and Hashimoto’s disease in 2017. In a series of Instagram Story videos posted on Tuesday, April 7, Todryk shared that a bloodwood test done in October 2025 listed that her number of antibodies was at 5,000.

“It’s just measuring your body’s inflammation, and it’s the only marker that tells you [if] you have Hashimoto’s or not. The number is supposed to be zero,” she explained. “So, if you know someone that says, ‘I have Hashimoto’s,’ she literally could have an antibodies measure of 20 or 35. That could be considered Hashimoto’s. I have 5,000. So, not to brag, but I’m really bad. I have a very chronic case of Hashimoto’s.”

At the time of the blood test, Todryk said she was taking nearly 20 different supplements to help with her health and inflammation. As the holiday season kicked in, she forget to regularly take her array of supplements, except for two: a hormone pill called Armour Thyroid, which she has taken for several years, and the drinkable hormone supplement Glow by Beam, a product which she co-created.

According to Todryk, her latest bloodwork test results show that her antibody count dropped from 5,000 to 257.

“I think what happened is around Christmas time, I lowered my Armour Thyroid a little bit naturally by myself, because I felt like I was maybe swinging into hyper[thyroidism], which happens with cellular Hashimoto’s,” she told her Instagram followers. “I think that, along with taking Glow every day, significantly helped.”

Todryk said she is the type of person who has to see something to believe it and has been sent several photos of fans’ lab work showing the before-and-after results they experienced while taking Glow. “I was so happy for all of y’all, and I was constantly like, ‘I’m too sick to have those effects,’” she stated. “And so, I feel like I got to be y’all a couple days ago, and it was amazing.”

Todryk went on to clarify that she would further consult with her doctor to determine whether Glow helped the drop in her antibody count and would continue to give fans updates on her health. “I still can’t believe it. I’ve never had a good result. So, it’s like, I don’t know how to describe it,” she said. “It’s, like, something I dread doing. I’m constantly failing. I’m constantly getting bad news.”

The No Demo Reno star also said she was aware how her Instagram Story posts could come across as just an ad for Glow. “I just want to end this by saying, most of you don’t know me, like, in real life. But you can judge my heart and who I am based off what I put into the world,” she stated. “I hope you hear me and know my heart is, I’m just sharing with you, my truth.”

She continued, “My truth is, I did not take my supplements like I was supposed to, longer than a month-and-a-half, because I suck and I got busy. And the only thing I have put into my body every single day since right before Christmas is Armour Thyroid, what I’ve been taking for 12 years, and Glow. That’s it.”