Jenn Todryk is no longer producing new episodes of her HGTV show No Demo Reno, but she still keeps fans updated on her life via social media and her website, The Rambling Redhead.

In 2025, one of those updates regarded the home renovator’s health struggles. She revealed what she’s been dealing with while battling an autoimmune disorder. Scroll down for everything we know about Todryk’s medical issues and more.

What illness does Jenn Todryk have?

Todryk has Hashimoto’s disease. “I am struggling with that all the time, with Hashimoto’s,” she said on her and her husband’s podcast in September 2025.

The former HGTV star said that this disease is “part of my identity” and something she thinks about “every single day.” Todryk revealed that she deals with a “constant state of inflammation” and gets sick “more often” than the average person.

“It just feels like you have pregnancy exhaustion, or you’ve worked, like, a 12 to 16 hour shift,” she added. “It’s to the point where your eyes are so heavy and you have to, like, think about stuff or slap yourself in the face to keep yourself awake.”

Todryk revealed that her Hashimoto’s episodes occur once or twice a month. “I think it’s a silent epidemic situation,” she admitted to TV Insider in 2023. “I think there are a lot of women sitting with hormonal issues who don’t even know it and are being misdiagnosed. So any time I can talk about it, I do just to spread awareness.”

Todryk received a diagnosis of hypothyroidism in 2014 when she was 26 years old. Her Hashimoto’s diagnosis was confirmed in 2017.

What is Hashimoto’s disease?

Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland, which helps regulate many functions in the body, according to Mayo Clinic. “In Hashimoto’s disease, immune-system cells lead to the death of the thyroid’s hormone-producing cells,” the website says. “The disease usually results in a decline in hormone production (hypothyroidism).”

Todryk’s first symptom was being cold all the time. “I remember being bundled up in a sweatshirt and still freezing,” she told Healthy Women. “Or it would be 100 degrees outside and while everyone else was complaining about the heat, I’d be cold.”

She suspected this was a sign of an underactive thyroid, which was proven with a blood test. However, it wasn’t until years later that a functional medicine doctor ran more in-depth tests and discovered the Hashimoto’s diagnosis. Todyk began taking a natural form of thyroid hormones to combat the symptoms.

What happened to Jenn Todryk?

Today, Todryk tries to fight through her flare-ups as best as she can. While she is no longer making her HGTV show, she keeps busy with her kids, social media, and podcast.

No Demo Reno aired for three seasons before wrapping in 2023, and Todryk currently has no plans to bring the show back. While she confirmed that HGTV did ask for a fourth season, Todryk said she and the network weren’t able to come to an agreement where filming would be more feasible with her schedule.

She eventually realized she wouldn’t be able to lighten the filming schedule and still produce a quality show. “I basically had to come to the realization that I’m either all-in and I’m over everything or I don’t do it,” Todryk explained.

In March 2025, Todryk told TV Insider, “I know that the door is open so whenever I want to make content, I can. That’s something I’m really grateful for. But life is so busy right now, I’m just trying to survive with all the home life stuff now. But HGTV is great and I really have loved working with them.”