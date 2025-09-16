Kamala Harris Returning to ‘The View’ 11 Months After It Tanked Her Campaign

Amanda Bell
Comments
Kamala Harris on The View
ABC

Kamala Harris is heading back to The View, nearly a year after her last appearance on the show arguably derailed her presidential campaign.

Whoopi Goldberg announced on Tuesday’s (September 16) live edition of the show that the former vice president will be a guest on the show next week, on Tuesday, September 23.

“For the first time since the presidential election, she’ll be here. We’ll be here. I hope you’ll join us all because we want to hear what she has to say,” Goldberg noted.

Harris is currently promoting her new tell-all memoir 107 Days, which has already caused major rifts in the political sphere, particularly when it comes to some of her comments about former President Joe Biden‘s team and term in the White House. She also recently booked an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show in support of the publication for September 22.

The last time Harris appeared on The View was on October 8, 2024, and the moment that made the most headlines — especially amongst her detractors — was when she answered a question by Sunny Hostin about whether she would have done anything different from Biden.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of—and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” she said. Several pro-Trump advocates argued that her answer, and the fallout that resulted from it, destroyed her chances of beating Trump at the polls because of Biden’s unpopularity and her refusal to separate herself from him.

'The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams 'Disrespectful' Biden Team Reaction to Kamala Harris Book
Related

'The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams 'Disrespectful' Biden Team Reaction to Kamala Harris Book

Hostin herself later reacted to the fallout that came from her question and Harris’ answer on the show’s Behind the Table podcast, saying, “I followed up because I was surprised at the answer. Look, I think it wasn’t so much about the question, but it was really more about the answer. The reason I followed up was because that wasn’t a ‘gotcha’ question. That was a layup, really… I thought she would then say, ‘I would build on the wins we’ve had, and I had a laundry list of wins in my head,’ and she didn’t answer it that way. She said, ‘Not a thing comes to mind.'”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC

The View - ABC

The View where to stream

The View

Kamala Harris

Sunny Hostin




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Whoopi Goldberg
1
‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Powerful Message to Charlie Kirk’s Killer & Other Assassins
2025 Emmys after-parties photos
2
2025 Emmys After-Parties Photos: Best BTS Moments
Actress Emma Hemming, actor Bruce Willis, his daughter Tallulah Belle Willis, and her mother actress Demi Moore attend the after party for the screening of
3
Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Makes Rare Comments About Bond With Demi Moore
Claire Danes as Aggie Wiggs and Matthew Rhys as Nile Jarvis — 'The Beast in Me'
4
Claire Danes & Matthew Rhys Are ‘Playing With Fire’ in ‘The Beast in Me’
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are All Saying This About Questions on the Show