Kamala Harris is heading back to The View, nearly a year after her last appearance on the show arguably derailed her presidential campaign.

Whoopi Goldberg announced on Tuesday’s (September 16) live edition of the show that the former vice president will be a guest on the show next week, on Tuesday, September 23.

“For the first time since the presidential election, she’ll be here. We’ll be here. I hope you’ll join us all because we want to hear what she has to say,” Goldberg noted.

Harris is currently promoting her new tell-all memoir 107 Days, which has already caused major rifts in the political sphere, particularly when it comes to some of her comments about former President Joe Biden‘s team and term in the White House. She also recently booked an appearance on The Rachel Maddow Show in support of the publication for September 22.

The last time Harris appeared on The View was on October 8, 2024, and the moment that made the most headlines — especially amongst her detractors — was when she answered a question by Sunny Hostin about whether she would have done anything different from Biden.

“There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of—and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” she said. Several pro-Trump advocates argued that her answer, and the fallout that resulted from it, destroyed her chances of beating Trump at the polls because of Biden’s unpopularity and her refusal to separate herself from him.

Hostin herself later reacted to the fallout that came from her question and Harris’ answer on the show’s Behind the Table podcast, saying, “I followed up because I was surprised at the answer. Look, I think it wasn’t so much about the question, but it was really more about the answer. The reason I followed up was because that wasn’t a ‘gotcha’ question. That was a layup, really… I thought she would then say, ‘I would build on the wins we’ve had, and I had a laundry list of wins in my head,’ and she didn’t answer it that way. She said, ‘Not a thing comes to mind.'”

As many point to Sunny Hostin’s question to Vice Pres. Kamala Harris on #TheView as a pivotal moment in the election, she discusses with Brian Teta if she thinks it contributed to the Democrats’ loss. Listen to ‘Behind The Table’ here: https://t.co/1aP554FZXV pic.twitter.com/qmvhwl2bqH — The View (@TheView) November 12, 2024

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC