Kamala Harris joined The View on Tuesday (October 8) for her first live interview since becoming the Democratic nominee for president in the 2024 election, and the first “Hot Topic” of discussion is the moment she found out that Joe Biden was passing the torch to her.

After a prompt by moderator Whoopi Goldberg (who was joined by the entire line-up this time, with Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin all on hand for the day), Harris agreed to “set the scene” for that consequential call.

Harris then revealed that she was, at the time, taking care of her great-nieces (the daughters of Meena Harris and Nikolas Ajagu and granddaughters of Harris’s sister Maya Harris). The trio watched cooking shows together while she worked out, made them breakfast, and worked on a puzzle with them, and that’s when “the phone rings.”

“I said, ‘Auntie will be right back,’ and it was the president. And he told me his decision,” she remembered. “And I’ll tell you, the first thing I asked him was, ‘Are you sure?’ Because it’s a big decision. ‘Cause what a big decision. And historic. And we talked for a while. Meanwhile, I went back into the room where the girls were, and I’m like, [whispering and covering the phone] ‘Go get your father.’ … And so we laughed afterward because Amara, the elder one was kind of like Paul Revere, and Leela, the younger one, was Paul Revere’s horse.'”

As for what happened after, she revealed, “I’ll tell you, one of the first people I called was my pastor. I mean, I needed to talk to God and to pray. It was … I understood in real time what was happening, and obviously then it really set in in the hours and days to come, but it was quite a day.”

Vice Pres. Kamala Harris shares the story about the call she received from Pres. Biden saying he was stepping aside in the 2024 election on #TheView: “The first thing I asked him is, ‘Are you sure?’ Because what a big decision.” pic.twitter.com/RhQH8fevdX — The View (@TheView) October 8, 2024

