Joy Behar Roasts SZA, Heidi Klum & More for Met Gala Looks

Joy Behar had her cohosts in stitches over her hot takes on the 2026 Met Gala.

In the first “Hot Topic” discussion on Tuesday’s (May 5) episode of The View, Behar took shots at the event’s lead sponsor and honorary co-chair, Jeff Bezos, calling his decision to participate in the event “tacky.”

“I love Amazon. That’s my dilemma. I love Amazon, and he owns it. And I mean, the country is spending nearly a billion dollars a day on this stupid war that [Donald] Trump started while they’re gutting healthcare and social services, and I think it’s kind of tacky to be celebrated with all your wealth and all that,” she said. “I love Amazon. Pay your taxes, pay your taxes, and pay your employees, and then I’d be happy to do Amazon because it happens to be a very good model for a company. But, man, it’s, it’s depressing to think of what goes on in this country, and it costs $100,000 to get into that Met Gala, and there are people who can’t afford gas, they can’t afford food, they can’t afford bread. It’s like we’re living in some kind of Louis the 15th period in history.”

Then, in the second segment, after her cohosts revealed their favorite looks of the night, Behar took a different tone and listed off those that she thought were worst-dressed.

First, she took a shot at Janelle Monae, saying, “she looked like a tree in The Wizard of Oz.” Next, she targeted SZA by saying, “This one, I needed a Claritin, it just looks like an allergy or something.” Plus, she panned Bad Bunny‘s look, saying, “My favorite was Bad Bunny as Wolf Blitzer… he was the only one who actually tried to look older.”

Sara Haines, who said she wasn’t a fan of fashion, was charmed by Behar’s takes, saying, “I actually would really love this event if I could just sit next to Joy.”

After Haines then chose Heidi Klum‘s statue look as her own favorite, Behar joked, “She needs to watch out for the pigeons!”

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC