‘The View’: Hugh Jackman Details Unsettling Fan Encounter That Started With a Kiss

Hugh Jackman was the featured guest on Wednesday’s (May 6) new episode of The View, promoting his new murder-mystery comedy The Sheep Detectives, and he revealed a very disturbing fan encounter he once had.

The actor was asked by cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin if the rumor is true that Australians simply have to say hello to one another when out and about, and Jackman confirmed as much.

“Aussies do, if you sort of don’t say ‘Hi,’ to an Aussie, they’re like, ‘Oh, too big for your boots now!’ Doesn’t matter where you are. You could be anywhere. If you see an Aussie, you kind of have to say, ‘Hi,'” he said before launching into his own funny story.

“The funny story is, I was on a street corner here in New York, and this woman came up to me at the time — and I wasn’t on my own — this woman came up to me and gave me a kiss on my lips,” he remembered. “And the husband goes, ‘So we’re gonna grab a beer ?’ to go grab a beer. And I said, ‘Oh, no, I’m kind of busy.’ And he looked at me in this way, it was like, ‘Oh, too big for your boots, can’t even have a beer now.’ I’m like, ‘I just met you, presumably, your wife has just kissed me on the lips. I don’t know where this beer is heading, but I don’t want any part of it.'”

In the second segment, Jackman also shared some behind-the-scenes details about the throwback photo he recently shared of himself attempting to work as a child’s party clown.

“I was a clown: Coco the Clown. Me and Stan, we both worked at a gym, so we were just doing the Christmas party for the kids, and then we got hired from a bunch of the parents who were there. And so we did it for a little bit, but it was 50 bucks an hour. I rented that out, which I still have. I’m so sorry… It’s gotta be a million dollars at this point. But I remember I quit. One time, I got a job at an 8-year-old’s party, and I’m like, ‘Oh, eight. I don’t know about eight,’ because I had no skills. I literally juggled three things, and I’ve basically let the kids jump all over me. And I get to this 8-year-old’s party, and I’ll never forget,” Jackman remembered.

“I’m like, five minutes in, and this [kid says], ‘Mom, this clown is crap. I hate this clown,’ and all the parents have only hired you so they can have an hour for themselves. I was just panicked, and I had eggs that I would juggle with. I just gave him the eggs. They threw eggs at me, and I never went back.”

Thus ended the career of Coco the Clown and began Hugh Jackman’s second story.

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The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC