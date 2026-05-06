Joy Behar Calls Out Sara Haines for Daily ‘The View’ Habit

Though it’s usually Whoopi Goldberg who kicks off the conversations on The View — except, of course, when she’s out on Fridays — on Wednesday’s (May 6) episode, Joy Behar simply had to speak first. And she did so to call out cohost Sara Haines for her daily habit that might seem generous and caring but apparently rubbed Behar the wrong way.

As daily The View watchers may have noticed by now, Haines has routinely been spotted helping Behar into her chair, which is directly next to hers, each morning as they come on stage and take their seats at the table to begin their panel discussions. This habit has become particularly common since Behar broke her foot, and on Wednesday, Behar decided to finally speak up about it.

“Every day, we come out here, and this one is worried that only half of my ass is on the chair,” Behar said at the start of the show. “Every day.”

Haines then decided to defend her gesture, saying, “She’s short, and she nudges against the chair in a way that pushes it. So I feel, if she’s gonna side saddle, she needs to wait until someone’s holding on to the chair because she pushes it with her whole body.”

“Half of my ass is on the chair. That’s all I need,” Behar insisted.

“Yeah, but I’m waiting for your right hand to kick up, or your right foot, and you’re going to nudge it… We know how that ends,” Haines responded. “The answer is, ‘You’re welcome.'”

“You’re welcome to just say, ‘She’s old and short,'” Behar joked.

“She did say you were short,” Sunny Hostin, who claimed she hadn’t noticed Haines’ tendency, agreed.

“No. The short part, I will concede. You are little, and we see what happens when you push these chairs the way you do,” Haines said to conclude the subject. “If you put her in a smaller chair, I won’t help her. Until then, I will be helping her.”

“Welcome to The View,” Goldberg then said with a laugh to truly start the show.

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC