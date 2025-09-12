‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams ‘Disrespectful’ Biden Team Reaction to Kamala Harris Book

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View returned to the subject of former Vice President Kamala Harris‘ new tell-all book, 107 Days, on Friday’s (September 12) edition — this time, reacting to comments made by members of Joe Biden‘s team about her claims.

In the book, Harris reportedly wrote that it was “recklessness” for Biden and his wife Jill Biden to be the primary decision makers about whether he should run again. In response, members of Team Biden lobbed several insults at his former VP, accusing her of being uninvolved in substantive efforts by the then-White House.

About those, Alyssa Farah Griffin had a lot to say, particularly about those commenters who shared their opinions anonymously.

“I always am frustrated when people don’t put their names to quotes, and to Kamala Harris’ team’s credit, when they’re clapping back [in] everything I’ve seen, they’re saying it under their name. They’re saying it in their own words. And there are these blind quotes — one today from a Biden aide, but not with their name attached, ‘VP Harris was simply not good at the job. She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration’s key work streams. She would just dive bomb into photo ops and expose how out of depth she was,'” Griffin noted. “Saying that about the first female vice president, the sitting vice president that you served under — when you serve in the White House, you serve both the president and vice president — is extraordinarily disrespectful. As far as I’m concerned, if you’re going to say it, put your name to it.”

Sara Haines also had a take on the issue, saying, “The most glaring part to me is we’re talking about teams, not the people. It’s the Biden team, Vice President Harris’s team. Supposedly, she actually called President Biden when she was writing it because she knew these excerpts would get picked up, and she wanted, out of respect for him, to tell him about it first… You can be honest and respectful at the same time.”

Ana Navarro, who claimed to have friends that were aides for both Biden and Harris, weighed in to say, “I don’t think that it is that strange for there to be a dynamic of dissatisfaction between presidents and vice presidents and for there to be a little bit of competition… I think being number two didn’t come naturally, was very hard for Kamala, and something that she struggled with. She had been a district attorney, she had been Attorney General, she had been U.S. senator, she had been a star in the U.S. Senate, and when you are vice president, you are basically nothing. You’re a shadow. You’re there. You serve. And it’s not your policy. It’s not your administration… I’ve always known that there’s been some dissatisfaction.”

She then offered some words of advice to those people involved in these publicized comments against Harris, saying, “I would say to my friends and Team Biden, be careful with clapping back and attacking Kamala because I think it reflects badly on Biden. Ultimately, he picked her. He picked her twice to run with him as vice president. And so I just don’t think it serves anybody to have this kind of back and forth. And also, for me, I think Democrats need to figure out how the hell they get out of the political wilderness and help move this country forward, and I hope that Kamala Harris and Biden and his advisors are part of that conversation.”

Sunny Hostin closed out the conversation by countering Griffin’s point to say, “Ron Klein, who was Biden’s chief of staff, did put his name something. And he said, ‘I thought she did a good job as vice president. I feel badly that she found the experience negative.’ And then he also said, ‘I don’t think we’ — meaning the Biden team — ‘did a good enough job of selling her.’ He put his name to that.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC