Rachel Maddow Lands First Kamala Harris News Interview Since Leaving Office

Kamala Harris is set to sit down with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow next week for her first full-scale news interview since leaving office.

Maddow made the announcement on Monday’s (September 15) episode of The Rachel Maddow Show, revealing Harris will be live on set for the September 22 edition of her 9 pm ET news program. The interview comes as Harris is promoting her new book, 107 Days, which details her time as the Democratic nominee for President in 2024, the shortest campaign in modern history.

“I have roughly 400,000 things I want to ask her about,” Maddow joked at the end of Monday’s show. “I will get my chance. We’re going to have that sit-down, one-on-one. I’m very excited about that.”

In addition to discussing Harris’ new book, Maddow said they’ll also touch on the current state of democracy in the United States, Harris’ time as Vice President, and her future in and out of politics.

Back in July, Harris announced she would not be running for governor of California next year. “After deep reflection,” she said in a statement on social media, “I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

“For now, my leadership – and public service – will not be in elected office,” she added, noting that she would share “more details in the months ahead about my own plans.”

The following month, she announced her book and has already started appearing on several shows ahead of her 15-city book tour, which kicks off on September 24.

In August, Harris stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where she hinted at what might be included in the book, such as her criticisms of the Biden administration and fellow Democracts.

“Perhaps it’s naive of me… but I believed that on some level, you know, there are many — there should be many who consider themselves to be guardians of our system, and our democracy, who just capitulated. And I didn’t see that coming,” Harris told Colbert, per The Wrap.

She also said that the Democrats approach to dealing with Donald Trump is “completely naive,” adding, “I think there are a lot of people who think they’re riding out the storm as an excuse to be feckless.”

Last week, The Atlantic shared an excerpt from 107 Days, where Harris called Joe Biden‘s decision to run for reelection in 2024 an act of “recklessness.”

“‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness,” Harris wrote. “The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.”