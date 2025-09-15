‘Matlock’: Jason Ritter Confirms He’s Back for All of Season 2

Jason Ritter’s DC Lanterns casting made some Matlock fans think he was leaving the show, but he’s just booked and busy. He filmed the HBO series earlier this year, and the mustache he grew for it also made fans theorize he was leaving the CBS drama. But Ritter told TV Insider at the John Ritter Foundation Three’s Company table read that not only is he back in Matlock Season 2, he’s back for the entire season.

You may have presumed this already, but confirmation is always a plus.

Fans correctly theorized that Julian was the one who hid the Wellbrexa document Matty (Kathy Bates) was looking for in Matlock Season 1. His treachery was revealed in the finale. We already know that he hid the study by order of his father, Senior (Beau Bridges), but is there more to learn about Julian’s actions? “Oh, there is,” Ritter assured us at the Three’s Company table read on Friday, September 12.

When asked if he’ll be back for all of Matlock Season 2, Ritter confirmed, “Yes. Absolutely. Stay tuned.”

He also shared that he received messages from Matlock fans expressing their disappointment that Julian was the culprit all along.

“I did get responses from people. People were upset with me, with my character, I mean,” Ritter told us. “It was fun to see people saying things like, ‘Throw him in jail!’ or ‘Nooo, poor Julian.’”

Jail is a real possibility for the character in the second season, especially if he shreds the Wellbrexa study and disposes of the evidence like he urges ex-wife Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) to do in the Matlock Season 2 trailer. Debuted during a 2025 Emmys commercial break on Sunday, September 14, the trailer shows Olympia protecting Julian and saving the Wellbrexa study as “leverage.”

“You only need leverage if we’re on opposite sides,” Matty told her friend, who may soon be her enemy. Olympia threatens legal action against Matty, who worked under an alias at the Jacobson Moore law firm to investigate the employees in her hunt for the truth about the origins of the opioid epidemic that killed her daughter. Olympia compiles a list of Matty’s “federal offenses” as Matty prepares to go to The New York Times with her findings.

Matlock Season 2 premieres with two episodes the week of October 12. Find a full breakdown of what to expect here.

