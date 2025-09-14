‘Matlock’ Trailer: Will Matty Go to Jail? Olympia Compiles Her ‘Federal Offenses’ (VIDEO)

The truth is coming out in Matlock Season 2, the trailer for which debuted during a commercial break during the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 14, on CBS. Everything has changed now that Madeline “Matty” Matlock (Kathy Bates) knows that Julian (Jason Ritter) hid the Wellbrexa document, but Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) has chosen to side with her ex-husband. Matty and Olympia’s tension rises so much, Olympia compiles “a list of Madeline Kingston’s federal offenses.”

While Olympia’s trying to protect Julian, Matty is threatening to go to the press with her and husband Edwin’s (Sam Anderson) findings. She’s hesitant because of what it could do to her friendship with Olympia, but then Olympia says she needs to keep the Wellbrexa document for “leverage.” “You only need leverage if we’re on opposite sides,” Matty coolly replies.

Matlock Season 2 premieres on a special night, Sunday, October 12, at 8:30/7:30c on CBS. Episode 2 will debut later that week at the show’s regular time, Thursday, October 17, at 9/8c. The new season of Matlock raises the stakes as Matty and Olympia step forward as allies — but find themselves surrounded by secrets, cover-ups, and deception. In a world of all lies, the question is whether even the strongest allies can hold together.

Matty reveals she has a meeting with a New York Times reporter in the Matlock Season 2 trailer (below). Julian, meanwhile, is trying to convince Olympia to shred the Wellbrexa study — another crime. Olympia’s staunchly against it, as that could send both of them to jail, but she’s also defending her ex in tense talks with Matty by arguing Julian is innocent since it was his father, Senior (Beau Bridges), who gave Julian the order to bury the study that proved the Jacobson Moore law firm knew that opioid addictions could become an epidemic.

Matty and Olympia seem to be enemies in Matlock Season 2. Can Olympia find a way to justice without sending the father of her children to jail? You could argue that it would be wrong of her to even try. Matty will certainly have a strong opinion about that.

Bates was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2025 Emmys for her performance in Season 1. She was the show’s sole nomination. The award ended up going to Britt Lower for Severance.

Matlock, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, October 12, 8:30/7:30c, Regular Time Period Premiere, Thursday, October 16, 9/8c, CBS