James Van Der Beek Remembered By Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chad Michael Murray in Tributes

Hollywood was stunned by the loss of actor James Van Der Beek, who died at 48. Best known for playing Dawson Leery on the WB teen drama Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek passed away on Wednesday, February 11, in his home state of Texas. In late 2024, he revealed he was battling colorectal cancer, sharing his diagnosis with characteristic candor and optimism while continuing to work and spend time with his family.

Over the course of his career, he moved far beyond the role that made him a household name, appearing in projects such as Varsity Blues, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, and Pose, and earning praise for his willingness to poke fun at his own image. Colleagues remembered him as warm, quick-witted, and deeply devoted to his wife and six children. At the same time, fans flooded social media with tributes to the actor whose earnest performance helped define a generation of television.

Friend Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote on his wife Kimberly’s Instagram announcement of his passing: “I’m so sad for your beautiful family. While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F**k Cancer.”

One Tree Hill costar Chad Michael Murray also wrote in the comments section: “Sending love and light to your beautiful family. James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art, and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

Actor Eric Stonestreet, who worked with Van Der Beek in a Season 9 episode of Modern Family, wrote: “James had a kind, generous, thoughtful, and beautiful soul. There is no doubt those traits will live on through his wife and gorgeous children.

Rest In Peace, man.”

Director Kevin Smith, who first worked with Van Der Beek on his film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, posted a lengthy tribute to the star on Instagram, at the end of which, he wrote, “James was simply too young to die. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and fans. Rest in Peace, Chronic…”

Dancing with the Stars posted a tribute to the actor on their official Instagram page that read: “James brought passion, vulnerability, and determination to the ballroom and connected deeply with audiences through his journey on “Dancing with the Stars.” He will always be part of our Dancing family. We are heartbroken to hear about his passing and send our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

DWTS pro Derek Hough shared a video of the actor with the caption, “My heart is heavy hearing about James’ passing. I immediately thought of this video he shared , it moved me to tears the first time I saw it, and it moves me even more now. I wanted to honor his memory by sharing.”

DWTS pro Emma Slater, who partnered with Van Der Beek on Season 28, posted a heartfelt message: “I’m so devastated. He is and will always be family to me. Love you so much, James. The man that you are, you can be proud of. So grateful that I got to be there to say goodbye to you.”

Actress Frances Fisher wrote to wife Kimberly: “Kimberly, holding you and your beautiful family in our hearts.”

The Rules of Attraction director Roger Avary wrote of his star: “I have never known anyone else quite like him, and rarely felt so close a working connection, and my heart is broken at the loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children. God bless you, James. I love you forever.”

I’ve today learned that my dear friend James Van Der Beek, with whom I worked with on The Rules of Attraction, who has been a pillar of strength to me and my family during the hardest of times, passed away last night. I knew he was fighting a terrible battle with courage and… — Roger Avary (@AVARY) February 11, 2026

Actress Danica McKellar posted on Kimberly’s Instagram: “A beautiful soul and unthinkably tragic loss. Sending prayers of peace to your family as you process this. We are all by your side.”

Journalist Craig Melvin wrote: “James Van Der Beek was a special man. So enjoyed our visit two months ago at his Texas ranch. He was reflective that day…focusing on the most important parts of this journey we’re on – God, family, especially those six kids, and the “gift” he says cancer gave him. RIP James.”