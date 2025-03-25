Rumors of Jason Ritter‘s Matlock departure have been greatly exaggerated. Ritter growing a mustache and being cast in the upcoming DC Lanterns series has spurred theories that he won’t be in Matlock Season 2 (the freshman CBS drama scored the first renewal of the fall 2024 season in October). The actor addressed fan speculation with TV Insider at PaleyFest 2025 in Hollywood this week, confirming that he will be back for Matlock‘s second season.

Lanterns is a DC Comics series connected to Green Lantern coming to HBO in 2026. In the time since Ritter’s casting on March 14, theories have popped up arguing that Ritter’s casting, plus the mustache he’s growing for the role, are signs that he’s changing his look because Lanterns will soon be his primary gig.

The theory is that Ritter’s Matlock character, Julian Markston Jr., is the culprit Kathy Bates‘ Matty is looking for in her Wellbrexa investigation. These viewers believe Julian will be found guilty of hiding the document that led to opioids being kept on the market and that this reveal will somehow lead to Ritter’s exit from the series.

Ritter confirmed to TV Insider that he will be in Matlock Season 2, addressing mustache-gate.

“[My mustache is] for another show that I’m working on called Lanterns,” Ritter said, chuckling. “Mustaches can be shaved off. As soon as I’m done [with Lanterns], I’m back to Matlock.”

And there you have it! It doesn’t negate the theory that Julian could be the one who hid the document, but it does cancel out the possibility that the actor will exit the series after Season 1.

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman told TV Insider at the same PaleyFest event that the Season 1 finale will reveal who hid the document.

“You get the answer to that central question, and then, we push forward into the next season,” she said.

Get ready for more twists and turns in the bumpy but thrilling final episodes of Matlock Season 1.

Matlock, Returns Thursday, April 3, 9/8c, CBS

— Reporting by Michael Maloney