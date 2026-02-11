‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Want Show to Retire ‘Terrible’ Game

Show us the money, or it’s time for it to go! The Price Is Right fans think one game should be retired since contestants barely win on it.

Time Is Money is a game where contestants have to try to place various grocery store items on blocks that have a price range on it. In 10 seconds, they have to try to guess where the items fall. If they are correct on the first try, they win $20,000.

However, if they are wrong, they get more chances to try to win some money. As the game show contestant rearranges items, the money ticker counts down. They have to buzz in when they think they’ve got it right. If they are wrong, a buzzer goes off. If they are right, a bell goes off, and the money stops.

Most contestants don’t win a lot of money on the game, and some of them buzz out to $0. Host Drew Carey always warns contestants not to look to the audience for help and to buzz in when they think they are correct.

This happened on the February 10 episode, where a contestant just stood there after rearranging the items instead of buzzing in. His prize pot went down to $14,000 before he realized. Then, he looked to the audience multiple times before it ended at $0.

The Price Is Right fans shared their hatred for the game on Reddit. “Weekly hate for Time is Money!” one user wrote. “The 10 seconds to start is almost pointless. 3 seconds to run over, 6 seconds to put stuff down, 1 second to think about it. Then the distance of the button in the ‘second(first) chance.’ I shouldn’t get so rattled when I watch it, but man. Need a drink after.”

“Drew warns them, but the contestants almost always waste too much time checking with the audience,” one fan commented.

“They should call it Time and No Money,” another joked.

“This game needs to be retired,” a third added.

“I can’t stand that game! They should stop it! It’s near impossible, and it has never been explained properly in my opinion,” a fan agreed.

“It is a terrible game and should die like Bonkers,” a fan commented.

“This game needs to be revamped or retired,” another iterated.

What do you think about the game? Should it be retired, or are contestants just doing it wrong? Let us know in the comments.